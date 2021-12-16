ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Japan to set up committee to look into construction data scandal

By Leika Kihara
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QmM7n_0dO3mw1Q00
Japan's new Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Tetsuo Saito arrives at prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japan's government will set up a third-party committee to look into official misreporting of construction-order data and report on the findings within a month, Land Minister Tetsuo Saito said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday confirmed a report by the Asahi newspaper that for years the government had overstated the value of some construction orders received from builders, in a blow to the credibility of official statistics widely used by investors and economists. read more

Opposition lawmakers have grilled Kishida on the scandal in parliament with some questioning the validity of the government's economic policy, as the data is used to compile Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) figures.

Economy Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa said any impact on GDP data was likely to be small.

"For now, we don't see the need to change the government's economic forecasts," he told parliament.

It is not the first time doubts have been raised about government data. Similar concern was voiced about a flaw in health ministry wage data in 2018.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China securities regulator says making progress on U.S. audit issues

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator on Friday said it was in talks with U.S. authorities regarding cooperation over the audit of U.S.-listed Chinese firms and is making some progress. China is ready to communicate with the U.S. side on the issue at any time, the China Securities...
CHINA
Reuters

Japan business lobbyist backs Myanmar coup, urges investment

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A Japanese former politician who campaigned to bring billions of dollars of investment from some of Japan’s top companies to Myanmar has urged Japan to endorse its military regime, saying the nation's coup leader has "grown fantastically as a human being," while praising his "democratisation efforts."
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
Reuters

Beijing rule changes to revive China's IPO prospects in 2022, bankers say

HONG KONG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Greater China's flagging initial public offerings (IPOs) are set to get a fillip in 2022 from the expected unveiling of new rules by Beijing for Chinese firms' offshore listings, giving clarity to jittery investors, investment bankers and analysts said. Regulators are contemplating new rules...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Japan to speed up booster shots amid fear of omicron spread

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday his government is accelerating COVID-19 booster shots and securing oral medicines after speaking with Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Burla. Japan has confirmed a handful of omicron variant cases, while revealing a cluster of infections of about 100 U.S. troops...
HEALTH
Reuters

IMF board forms group to review data integrity after World Bank scandal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s Executive Board on Friday said it has formed a steering group to lead a review to improve institutional safeguards on data and governance after clearing IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva of wrongdoing in a World Bank data-rigging scandal. The IMF board said...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#Land#Asahi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Shore News Network

Japan overstated some construction order data for years, PM says

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s prime minister said on Wednesday that the government had overstated the value of some construction orders received from builders for years, in a blow to the credibility of official statistics widely used by investors and economists. Officials and analysts said the builders involved were...
WORLD
hbr.org

How Japan’s Recruit Holdings Regained Trust after a Scandal

How did one company not only survive, but thrive, after its insider trading scandal?. Recruit Holdings, an advertising media, staffing, and business support conglomerate was founded in Japan in 1960 by Hiromasa Ezoe. The company was built on the principle that the company should add value to society. But in 1988, Recruit hit rough waters when Ezoe sold 2.8 million shares in a subsidiary before it went public to 76 Japanese leaders in politics, business, and media. The “Recruit Scandal,” as it was called, resulted in the resignation of Japan’s prime minister and his entire cabinet.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Japan admits overstating GDP component data for years

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Japanese government overstated construction orders data received from the industry for years, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, in a practice that may have had the effect of inflating the country’s economic growth figures. Kishida made the comment in a parliamentary session after an Asahi...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

249K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy