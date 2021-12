(BPT) - Vitamin D is known for helping with bone health, but its benefits extend beyond that. Due to its positive effects on the respiratory and immune systems, more than 100 clinical trials have been conducted since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to look for links between vitamin D and COVID-19. Higher blood levels of vitamin D correlated with lower incidence or severity of COVID-19 in most reviews of the research.

