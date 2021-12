Bentleyville is one of the biggest and most popular places to visit whether you live in Duluth or are up to visit and take advantage of all the things to do for the holidays. Traffic on the weekend can be challenging because of the people from out of town coming in on the I-35 and exiting to see the attraction. That causes some traffic problems most of the time, but people know how to get around it. This weekend will be different.

DULUTH, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO