Recruiting tracker: Vanderbilt, UT finalize 2022 classes

By Michael Gallagher
williamsonhomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanderbilt finished with its second-best recruiting class and Tennessee flipped a four-star running back from SEC rival Auburn to end an eventful 2022 early signing day. In his first recruiting cycle as Commodores’ coach, Clark Lea went into his own back yard and landed two of the state’s best at their...

Vanderbilt Hustler

Vanderbilt Football Early Signing Day Roundup: Lea inks his first class

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, head coach Clark Lea met with the media to discuss the initial signing date for the Class of 2022. It marked an important day in Lea’s career at Vanderbilt, as the Commodores pulled in their highest-ranked recruiting class since 2013. As of the evening of...
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Alabama Football: Saban won’t save Urban Meyer’s career

Over his Alabama football tenure, Nick Saban has made plenty of careers. He’s also saved other careers. Lane Kiffin went from being disgracefully fired to being a head coach in the SEC. Steve Sarkisian was given a second chance despite suffering from alcoholism, and he is now the head coach of one of the biggest programs in the country.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Schools that make the most sense for former Texas QB Casey Thompson

With a full quarterback room headlined by Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers, Casey Thompson felt it was in his best interest to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. Thompson sat through the Sam Ehlinger era, and received meaningless snaps every once in a while, but really burst onto the scene when Ehlinger went down in the Alamo Bowl against Colorado. He would throw four touchdowns, while completing 80% of his passes in the win. It gave Texas and their fans hope for the future.
TEXAS STATE
bardown.com

Texas high school team scored one of the wildest touchdowns you'll ever see

Anything can happen during any game, but what happened during a high school football championship game on Thursday is something you’ve never witnessed before in any football game at any level. Stephenville High School ended up defeating Lyndon Baines Johnson Early College High School, 38-21, in the Texas 4A...
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

Report: TCU's Patterson Officially To Texas?

Gary Patterson wants to coach again and Texas needs help defensively. Who says no to a deal like this?. As of now, not Patterson. According to reports from 247Sports, Patterson met with Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwitkowski Thursday to discuss joining the staff in 2022. Patterson was considered a hot name this offseason to be in the running for another program after over two decades with TCU.
TEXAS STATE
bowienewsonline.com

Price signs to Baylor

Bowie’s Coleton Price signed his letter of intent to play football at Baylor University on Wednesday afternoon. Price has played three years on the varsity Jackrabbit team on both the offensive and defensive line, but was recruited to play on the offensive line. Price earned all-district second team selections as a sophomore but was named the district’s lineman most valuable player as a junior (all-district awards for this year have not been released). “The coaches seem real to me,” Price said. “They know everything I am doing. That just hit me hard. The way they see me as a person and my character and not just as a football player was important to me.” Price is planning to major in criminal justice and minor in agriculture wildlife so that one day he can become a game warden.
BOWIE, TX
Orlando Sentinel

Gus Malzahn plans to leave behind platform to coach UCF in Gasparilla Bowl

After suffering a fractured right tibia in his leg during a home game against Tulane, Gus Malzahn has been stuck on an elevated platform for three games. Malzahn originally said he would use crutches for at least six weeks while trying to avoid putting any weight on his leg. Previously using a golf cart to get around practice, the UCF coach appears to be ahead of schedule. “I was actually out ...
ORLANDO, FL
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft: Star QB Opts-Out of Bowl Game - Will Enter 2022 NFL Draft

Pittsburgh Panthers Quarterback Kenny Pickett will Enter the 2022 NFL Draft. The wait to see if one of this year's premier passers would declare is no more. Heisman finalist and Pittsburgh Panther's quarterback Kenny Pickett has decided to forego his bowl game and begin training for the NFL draft. Pickett burst onto the scene this year after mediocre seasons before 2021, and he leaves Pittsburgh as an ACC champion.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Marshall players furious after dirty hit on fair catch

Marshall’s players were furious on Saturday night after one of their teammates was blasted on a dirty hit after a fair catch in the R&L Carriers Bowl in New Orleans. Louisiana Lafayette had a 4th-and-17 at their 45 down 21-16 early in the fourth quarter against the Thundering Herd. Rhys Byrns had a 37-yard punt and Marshall returner Willie Johnson signaled for a fair catch.
FOOTBALL

