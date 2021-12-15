ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Freight rails trying other locomotive fuels to cut emissions

Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The major freight railroads across North America continue to...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Giant kites to drag cargo ships across oceans in bid to cut down carbon use

Giant kites that drag cargo ships across the sea will be trialled to help reduce carbon emissions.In January, the first of the 500 square meter kites will aid a ship – the 154-metre-long Ville de Bordeaux – on its trade journey across the Atlantic Ocean for six months of trials before full roll-out.The kites, titled ‘SeaWing’, were developed by French tech company, Airseas, in hopes to reduce fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent.The SeaWing is an automatic kite based on parafoil technology and will be used to tow commercial ships across sea journeys.At full-size, the 1,000...
INDUSTRY
kamcity.com

Tesco Introduces Refrigerated Rail Freight Service

Tesco is stepping up its use of rail freight to transport products around the country with the introduction of a refrigerated service. The move is part of the retailer’s drive to reduce its carbon emissions but will also help ensure that its shelves are stocked for Christmas amid disruption to supply chains caused by the HGV driver shortage.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

CP, KCS now shipping heavy Canadian crude to Gulf Coast

The bitumen-by-rail project to produce and transport a type of heavy Canadian crude oil to the U.S. Gulf Coast is now fully operational, according to project organizers US Development Group (USD) and Gibson Energy. USD and Gibson partnered to create a diluent recovery unit (DRU) to produce bitumen, a crude...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Chevron Agrees Hydrogen Locomotive Demo Deal

The goal of the demonstration is to confirm the feasibility and performance of hydrogen fuel for use as a viable alternative to traditional fuels for line-haul rail. Chevron U.S.A. Inc - a Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) subsidiary - Progress Rail Inc - a Caterpillar Inc company (NYSE: CAT) - and BNSF Railway Company have announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance the demonstration of a locomotive powered by hydrogen fuel cells.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight#North America#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Railroads#Locomotive#Ap
Land Line Media

More drops in diesel prices

Lower average prices were again reported with the release of the latest Energy Information Administration report on Dec. 13. The release said the national average price per gallon of diesel is now $3.649, down from $3.674 last week. That average is $1.09 higher than it was one year ago. At...
TRAFFIC
CleanTechnica

Otto Aviation’s Celera 500L Flies Business Jet Speeds With 1/8 The Fuel & Emissions

Aviation is kind of a touchy subject when it comes to clean technology. It’s generally very energy intensive, and even taking a few commercial flights can massively increase someone’s carbon footprint. One international flight produces more emissions than a family car does in a whole year, and that’s already after you split out the emissions per person. Wealthy business travelers flying private jets produce far more per person because they don’t have other people to split the emissions up with. On the collective level, emissions from air travel account for about 5% of global warming.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
roadsbridges.com

TRIP report looks at impact of highway bottlenecks on freight, supply chain

A new report from transportation research nonprofit TRIP says it will be critical that states make additional investments to improve the efficiency and condition of the nation’s freight network to minimize supply chain disruptions. The report—titled “The U.S. Freight Network’s Critical Role in the Supply Chain”—examines the latest information...
INDUSTRY
theloadstar.com

US coastal shift gaining traction as shippers review routes and emissions

MSC’s transfer last month of its standalone transpacific Santana service from the US west coast to the east could see other carriers follow suite, accelerating the coastal shift. The supply chain uncertainty caused by severe berthing delays at US west coast hubs, along with intermodal delays and soaring transport...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Reuters

Chevron's shipping unit joins initiative to cut emissions

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Oil major Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said on Thursday, its shipping unit has joined the Sea Cargo Charter, an initiative launched last year to cut and track emissions from ships, as efforts intensify to reduce the maritime industry's carbon footprint. Under the Sea Cargo Charter, companies, including...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Driver retention: The coal in trucking’s stocking

During the Great Resignation, companies have faced 40% worker turnover, yet trucking faces 90%-plus driver turnover every single year. On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Maven Machines’ Rachel Firestone about the real reasons behind the perceived driver shortage. Find out how quality-of-life concerns, a lack of parking and excessive wait times push truckers out of the industry and keep new drivers from entering.
INDUSTRY
wibqam.com

Freight firm DSV launches service to help clients cut transport emissions

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Danish freight forwarder DSV is launching services to allow customers to track their supply-chain emissions and pinpoint the potential for cuts, the company said on Tuesday. The global freight industry is currently on track to see its greenhouse gas emissions rise by around a fifth by 2050,...
INDUSTRY
Times Daily

Exxon Mobil rolls out plan to cut emissions in Permian Basin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Exxon Mobil says it has a plan for cutting greenhouse gas emissions from its operations in one of the most prolific oilfields in the United States, saying it hopes to achieve its net-zero goal for operations in the Permian Basin by 2030. Support local journalism reporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KOOL 101.7

Minnesota Considers Clean Fuel Standard To Cut Emissions

It's billed as a "complementary policy" that would help the state transition people towards electric vehicles. The move towards a Minnesota Clean Fuel Standard was okayed by the Walz administration - directing state agencies to "determine if and how Minnesota should move forward with a CFS". One of those next steps is coming up.
MINNESOTA STATE
enr.com

Major UAE Aluminum Producer Investigating Hydrogen to Cut GHG Emissions

Emirates Global Aluminium and GE Gas Power have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop ways for the metal producer to cut its greenhouse gas emissions. EGA has 33 GE natural gas turbines with a total 5,200 MW capacity to power its aluminum smelters in Jebel Ali and Al Taweelah, plus a refinery at Al Taweelah. Together the companies will develop a “roadmap” to decarbonize the turbines, possibly by using hydrogen to replace natural gas for fuel, in tandem with other tactics like carbon capture, utilization and storage in its power plants.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Financial Times

Electric and hybrid trains power ahead to cut emissions

The sound of trains departing from London’s St Pancras Station on the 70-mile journey to Corby, in Northamptonshire, has changed. After 2009, when the route reopened to regular services, passengers heard a sharp crescendo of revving from the train’s underfloor diesel engines. Since May, however, they have heard the steadily-rising whine of far quieter electric motors.
TRAFFIC
Concord Monitor

Midday solar power cuts region’s carbon emissions by 1/4

Sunshine on photovoltaic panels from Connecticut to Maine can reduce the carbon intensity of the New England power grid – the measured amount of “CO2 equivalent” emitted by power plants per kilowatt-hour – by at least one quarter, according to an interesting new website. The site is electricityMap | Live...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Commentary: Trucking vs. the diesel shortage

Throughout the last several months, the steady increase in diesel fuel prices has created a hectic pricing environment in the freight industry due to the inability to accurately factor in fuel costs for bidding months, or even weeks, in advance of hauling the load. This inconvenience already has the potential to be very costly, but what if the driver is turned away at the station where he or she intends to refuel because there is no diesel at the pump? Yes, this is a real possibility in today’s environment.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy