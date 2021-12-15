Freight rails trying other locomotive fuels to cut emissions

Giant kites that drag cargo ships across the sea will be trialled to help reduce carbon emissions.In January, the first of the 500 square meter kites will aid a ship – the 154-metre-long Ville de Bordeaux – on its trade journey across the Atlantic Ocean for six months of trials before full roll-out.The kites, titled ‘SeaWing’, were developed by French tech company, Airseas, in hopes to reduce fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent.The SeaWing is an automatic kite based on parafoil technology and will be used to tow commercial ships across sea journeys.At full-size, the 1,000...
