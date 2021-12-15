ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

AP source: NBA, players’ union may return to daily testing

By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32qmA4_0dO3dXpU00

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are in the process of enhancing their health and safety protocols in response to rising coronavirus numbers around the league, said a person familiar with the negotiations.

Among the biggest changes: The league and the union are working to finalize a plan to return to daily testing for players and coaches, at least in the short term, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because nothing had been finalized or publicly announced.

Fully vaccinated players have not needed daily testing this season. The league and the union were already prepared to start daily testing on Friday for those who have yet to receive booster shots, and now may simply widen those plans.

The league has said about 97% of players are vaccinated, and just over 60% of those are boosted. But there were 33 players known to be in the league’s health and safety protocols as of Wednesday evening, along with two head coaches — Indiana’s Rick Carlisle and Sacramento interim coach Alvin Gentry — and a number of other staffers.

Among the big-name players currently sidelined: Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn’s James Harden. The league has postponed two games this week involving the Chicago Bulls, who have a league-high 10 players currently in protocols.

“I’ve got a feeling we may go back to some of the stuff we did last year, which was clearly no fun,” Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday. “But we got through the season, so I guess that’s the sacrifice. If that’s what we have to do, we have to do it.”

Another big change that’s already certain: The Toronto Raptors will have to limit attendance to 50% capacity, at least for now.

Officials in Ontario on Wednesday ordered the attendance limit, which will affect the Raptors, the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs and others. The Raptors were already planning to begin a new initiative called “Operation Mask Up (or out)” on Saturday, requiring “all attendees to strictly adhere to all mask-wearing protocols or risk ejection from the building.”

The Raptors’ ownership group also said it “strongly encourages all fans to get vaccinated and closely follow all public health protocols to protect each other and our community at large.”

The NHL also is planning enhanced protocols into early January, in response to the rising numbers. Multiple NFL teams have also been affected this week, with some forced to work remotely after multiple positive tests.

“Yeah, I’m worried. I’m just worried in general,” Rivers said. “You see football and hockey and us, basketball. It’s just a lot of it right now. It’s a lot of it nationwide. Obviously, outside of sports, as well. It clearly is a concern, for sure.”

Some players were removed from protocols in recent days, including Charlotte point guard LaMelo Ball. He was ruled out for Wednesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs and is continuing to work on conditioning.

Players in the health and safety protocols must be sidelined at least 10 days or record two negative COVID-19 tests in a 24-hour period before they can resume basketball activities.

___

AP Sports Writers Dan Gelston in Philadelphia and Steve Reed in Charlotte, North Carolina contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Jaguars fire head coach Urban Meyer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Urban Meyer’s tumultuous NFL tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday because of an accumulation of missteps. Owner Shad Khan made the move hours after ex-Jaguars player Josh Lambo told a Florida newspaper Meyer kicked him during practice in […]
NFL
WANE 15

Mad Ants top Grand Rapids again behind 38 from Bitadze

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WANE) – In his second game since being sent down by the Pacers Goga Bitadze showed off his skills with 38 points and 14 rebounds in a 131-127 Mad Ants win at Grand Rapids. Gabe York added 27 points for the Ants, while Keifer Sykes had 26, and Terry Taylor tallied 10 […]
NBA
WANE 15

Leo’s Livingston to West Virginia, Allen to Rutgers

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of big time players in the trenches for Leo High School are headed to the Big Ten and the Big 12 as D.J. Allen and Landen Livingston signed for college on Wednesday night. Allen, a 6-foot-7, 235-pound pass rusher, signed with Rutgers. He was a 4A All-State selection by […]
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Alvin Gentry
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Football#Ap#The Associated Press#The Chicago Bulls#The Toronto Raptors#Toronto Maple Leafs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Analysis Network

Sixers Eyeing These NBA Stars In Ben Simmons Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers have not wavered when it comes to trade negotiations involving NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. Simmons requested a trade months ago, but the organization has not changed their asking price for him, as they are holding firm on what they want. Daryl Morey is holding out for an...
NBA
WANE 15

WANE 15

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy