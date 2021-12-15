ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

TNF Preview: Top Player Prop For TNF Matchup Between Chiefs And Chargers

247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Brinson and Ryan Wilson give...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Ex-Browns QB Offers To Play For Browns On Saturday

The rise in COVID positives has left the Cleveland Browns shorthanded this week. The organization is already without Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum as both tested positive. That leaves Nick Mullens as the only active quarterback on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although, the...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Props#Tnf#American Football#Chiefs And Chargers
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Johnson drops truth bomb on what Cowboys need to win Super Bowl with Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys seemingly enter every NFL season with Super Bowl title hopes. It comes with the territory of a franchise that dominated the NFL in the 1990s, winning three Super Bowls and giving the fans a taste of ultimate glory. Cowboys fans still seek that title-winning euphoria to this day and have a great team this season, currently led by quarterback Dak Prescott. Well, former Dallas head coach Jimmy Johnson, who won two titles with the franchise in the ’90s, dropped a truth bomb on what the team needs to get to the promised land with Prescott under center during an appearance on Fox Sports The ‘Herd with Colin Cowherd.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

The Browns may have found their savior in ex-player ahead of Raiders’ game

One Ex-Browns player is ready to save the season. The Browns are down to their third-string quarterback, Nick Mullens, and their practice squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta. They’re among the whopping 16 potential new starters for the Browns come Sunday, many of whom will be making their first start of their career. This has of course got many fans demanding the NFL postpone the game.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield fires off angry tweets at NFL

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is not happy with the NFL’s handling of COVID protocols amid the Browns’ current increase in cases. In a series of tweets, Mayfield criticized the NFL for its policies on testing players and perceived inconsistency in doing so. The NFL will continue daily testing for teams currently in intensive protocols due to an ongoing increase in cases, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, but other teams will not be subject to daily testing. This irked Mayfield, who accused the NFL of selective application of protocols to ensure that the Browns game goes on “to make money.”
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Two DTs To Miss NYG Game Due To COVID Protocols

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys were mostly clear from COVID-19 all week long until Saturday. That's when they found out a pair of defensive tackles were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play against the Giants on Sunday. The Cowboys will be without both Osa Odighizuwa and...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Announce Adam Thielen’s Status For Monday Night

The Minnesota Vikings had to face the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday without wide receiver Adam Thielen. He has been sidelined for over a week due to an ankle injury. Even though Thielen missed the first practice session of the week for the Vikings, the latest update on his status for Week 15 is somewhat encouraging.
NFL
Whiskey Riff

Kansas City Bar Apologizes For Absolutely DESTROYING Jackson Mahomes After He Publicly Ripped Their Service

Patrick Mahomes is arguably one of the most well-liked and respected young quarterbacks in the NFL right now. However, his younger brother Jackson? He’s proving to be a Grade A, world class, First Team All-Douchebag. Earlier this season, after Kansas City lost a heartbreaker to the Baltimore Ravens, some heckling Ravens fans decided to poke a little fun at the younger Mahomes. It was all fun and games, but Jackson didn’t see it that way, and poured his drink all […] The post Kansas City Bar Apologizes For Absolutely DESTROYING Jackson Mahomes After He Publicly Ripped Their Service first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy