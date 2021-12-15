ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, MS

Liquor store now offering delivery

By Editorials
Madison County Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON — Madison Cellars is the first liquor store in the area to offer home liquor delivery here after a state law went into effect July 1 making home liquor delivery legal. Madison Cellars owner Pete Clark said their first delivery was Thanksgiving Day. He said they got...

onlinemadison.com

#Liquor Stores#Home Delivery#Food Drink#Moonshine Mississippi
