PORTLAND, Maine (WGAN) Portland could become the first municipality in Maine to establish its own clean elections program. The Portland Charter Commission will consider a reform proposal for a program that would provide public funding to qualifying candidates in mayoral, school board and city council races. To qualify, candidates would need to generate public support and take part in at least one city-sponsored debate or voter education event, according to the Portland Press Herald.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 13 DAYS AGO