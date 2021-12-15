ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

COPD and kidney dialysis: What you need to know

Medical News Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) refers to a group of respiratory conditions that cause limited airflow in the lungs and difficulty breathing. If a person with COPD is also experiencing kidney disease, they may require kidney dialysis. Researchers do not know whether. COPD and kidney disease is causation or...

www.medicalnewstoday.com

Comments / 2

Medical News Today

What to know about ascites (excess abdominal fluid)

Ascites is a buildup of fluid in the abdomen. This can happen when the liver is not working properly. Fluid fills the space between the organs and abdominal lining, which can cause swelling and pain. Ascites is a common symptom of cirrhosis, which is scarring on the liver. As fluid...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
artofhealthyliving.com

What Is Conjunctivochalasis? Everything You Need to Know

Conjunctivochalasis, also known as mechanical dry eye, is a common eye problem mostly observed in primary eye care. The symptoms of this condition are very similar to those of dry eyes and are often mistaken for it. A large number of people above 60 years old have conjunctivochalasis. So, if you are above this age, it’s very crucial to understand the symptoms, causes, and treatment of this condition so that you can take the necessary steps to get treated if you suspect having it.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about tarsal tunnel syndrome

Tarsal tunnel syndrome (TTS) occurs when the posterior tibial nerve, which runs along the inside of the ankle and foot, becomes compressed and damaged, causing inflammation. TTS may happen due to injury, such as an ankle sprain, or can result from a health condition such as arthritis or diabetes. Bone spurs, flat feet, or a swollen tendon may all cause nerve compression and result in TTS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Kidneys#Chronic Kidney Disease#Dialysis#Kidney Failure
verywellhealth.com

What Are Kidney Stones?

Kidney stones, also known as renal calculi, are hardened deposits of minerals that form in the kidneys and can cause pain as they pass through the urinary tract. Kidney stones do not usually cause permanent damage if recognized early and treated appropriately. Depending on the size of the stone, treatment...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Potential Link Found Between Vitamin D Therapy, Higher Hypercalcemia Risk in CKD

Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and elevated levels of parathyroid hormone who are treated with active vitamin D therapy experienced significantly higher risks of hypercalcemia, investigators concluded in a meta-analysis. Active vitamin D therapy was found to significantly increase the risk of hypercalcemia among patients with nondialysis chronic kidney...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Lexington Herald-Leader

COVID patients with poorly managed Type 2 diabetes 50% more likely to go to ICU, study says

Diabetes is a well-known risk factor for COVID-19, but new research suggests not all people with the condition face the same consequences. COVID-19 patients with Type 2 diabetes who fail to properly manage their blood sugar levels over two to three years are nearly 50% more likely to end up in the intensive care unit compared to those with a more controlled blood sugar history.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Everything you need to know about hammer toe

Hammer toe is a condition that affects the second, third, or fourth toe. It affects the middle joint of the toe, which bends down and resembles a hammer. The condition results from an imbalance in the structures surrounding the joint. A common cause is wearing shoes that do not fit correctly. Symptoms include pain, swelling, and difficulty walking.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Mayo Clinic Minute: Family risk of Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions. Many people who have relatives with this disease worry that it may run in the family. Does having a family member with Alzheimer's disease increase your risk of developing it?. If your family member has Alzheimer's...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Does edible cannabis increase risk of blood clots or strokes?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 64-year-old male and consider myself active and healthy despite my health history for the past seven years. I suffer from Crohn’s disease and primary sclerosing cholangitis. In July 2019 I was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, and in July of 2020 I had a stroke, treated in a timely manner with TPA. I have no residual effects from the stroke. I will, about two to three times a month, take an edible cannabis to help me sleep or deal with a Crohn’s episode. My primary care provider does not like me taking any edible cannabis, as he says it is proven to lead to strokes and blood clots. What are your thoughts on edible cannabis leading to strokes or blood clots? -- B.G.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
SCIENCE
ophthalmologytimes.com

How kidney function may play a role in DME treatment response

Investigators say renal function could be used as a possible predictor for poor treatment response in certain patients with diabetic macular edema. Korean investigators reported that poor kidney function negatively impacts the response to intravitreal bevacizumab injections (Avastin, Genentech Inc.) and intravitreal dexamethasone implantation (Ozurdex, Allergan) in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Could exposure to sunlight reduce MS risk in children?

Low sun and ultraviolet radiation exposure have been well-documented as risk factors for adult-onset multiple sclerosis (MS). A new study looks at these same risk factors for pediatric-onset MS. Findings indicate that even 30 minutes of sun exposure daily could substantially reduce the risk of MS in children. The National...
SCIENCE
cdc.gov

Omicron Variant: What You Need to Know

On November 24, 2021, a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, B.1.1.529, was reported to the World Health Organization (WHO). This new variant was first detected in specimens collected on November 11, 2021 in Botswana and on November 14, 2021 in South Africa. On November 26, 2021, WHO named the B.1.1.529 Omicron...
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

The stomach moves to a rhythm of gentle contractions. Any change can be an early signal of gastric disease

Our stomach is a wonderful organ that turns what we eat into the nutrients and energy we need to maintain our health. At first glance, it might appear as a simple extendable muscular bag, but it has many sophisticated divisions of labour and functions that continue to puzzle researchers. When food enters the stomach, a series of biological processes kick in to extract nutrients while continuously moving the content down the gut. The movement comes through gentle, rhythmic contractions, which is not surprising given there are three layers of muscle in the human stomach. But how these muscles are coordinated and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Harnessing bacterial toxins to treat pain

Yang et al. demonstrate that sensory neurons are enriched for the anthrax toxin receptor-2. Edema toxin, which acts via this receptor, induces analgesia in mice and can also be engineered to deliver large cargoes such as botulinum toxin in order to selectively silence sensory neurons. Better pain management remains one...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Hep

Weight Loss Surgery Linked to Lower Risk for Liver and Heart Complications

People with both non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity who underwent bariatric surgery for weight loss had a reduced risk for advanced liver disease and cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke, according to results published in JAMA. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, non-alcoholic fatty liver...
FITNESS
docwirenews.com

Age-Adapted Definition of Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is associated with substantial morbidity, mortality, and healthcare costs worldwide. The diagnosis of CKD in adults is based on the presence of abnormalities of kidney structure or function, i.e., abnormal albuminuria or estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) for more than 3 months, with implications for health. Targeted screening and more precise diagnoses of CKD have resulted from the development of a uniform definition of CKD, leading to appropriate patient care and healthcare resource planning.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Is seaweed good for you? Benefits, nutrition and all else you need to know

Seaweed grows in or near salty waters. There are several types, and they generally contain many minerals that are easy for the body to break down. Adding seaweed to the diet may help with thyroid function, digestive health, and weight loss. Types of seaweed include:. nori. kelp. wakame. kombu. dulse.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

