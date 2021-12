The Kansas City Chiefs came into this game missing some key pieces on both sides of the ball, but they certainly didn’t lack fight. This group battled through some adversity heading into and throughout the game, but they met that adversity every step of the way. In the end, it took a big play from one of the Chiefs’ biggest stars in overtime to get the win, and it sure was glorious to see it happen.

