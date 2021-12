Camera bumps have become a point of distinction for smartphones these days rather than just a functional part of the design. A mobile camera’s design is defined and constrained by the sensors and lenses they hold inside, which often results in bulky constructions that jut out from a phone’s body. That, in turn, gives the phone an uneven back that presents certain usability problems. While work continues on shrinking those hardware components, OPPO is presenting an interesting solution that makes at least one of those big cameras move in and out of the body like a ’90s point-and-shoot camera.

