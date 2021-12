The annoying Halo Infinite PC error code 0x80070424 is plaguing a lot of players trying to install the latest Halo game using the Xbox app, probably because they’re trying to play it with an Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription. The Halo Infinite 0x80070424 error only occurs when there’s something wrong with the Xbox app or Xbox Gaming Services on PC, which causes problems with the install. Is there a fix for Halo Infinite not installing on PC?

