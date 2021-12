With crude oil prices rising again, motorists won’t get as big of a break at the pump as had been expected. Crude oil prices plunged recently amid concerns about how the omicron variant of the coronavirus could affect global fuel demand. That had been expected to decrease gas prices by 20 to 30 cents a gallon around the Christmas holiday. But the AAA auto club said Monday that the omicron-related concerns have seemed to ease, causing oil prices to go up about 10 percent in the past week.

