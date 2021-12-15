TNF Preview: Top Player Prop For TNF Matchup Between Chiefs And Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys seemingly enter every NFL season with Super Bowl title hopes. It comes with the territory of a franchise that dominated the NFL in the 1990s, winning three Super Bowls and giving the fans a taste of ultimate glory. Cowboys fans still seek that title-winning euphoria to this day and have a great team this season, currently led by quarterback Dak Prescott. Well, former Dallas head coach Jimmy Johnson, who won two titles with the franchise in the ’90s, dropped a truth bomb on what the team needs to get to the promised land with Prescott under center during an appearance on Fox Sports The ‘Herd with Colin Cowherd.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO