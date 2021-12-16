ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tapering, explained: Federal Reserve to reel back massive bond-buying program

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09msEx_0dO3Vc4j00

It's been hard for Americans to avoid headlines and statements about "tapering" in recent months, as economists and policymakers debate how to best support the economy while the pandemic ebbs in the U.S.

The Federal Reserve said in a policy statement Wednesday that it was greatly reducing its massive bond-buying program, a pandemic-era initiative that flushed cash into financial markets and aimed to buoy the economy during the health crisis.

MORE: Fed to more rapidly end pandemic-era policies amid inflation, sees 3 rate hikes in 2022

In the context of current economic policies, this ongoing process of slowing down asset purchases by the Fed is referred to as "tapering." Simplistically, it refers to the gradual slowdown of the economic stimulus policy that was initiated at the height of the pandemic, when businesses shuttered and unemployment skyrocketed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oUGHl_0dO3Vc4j00
Mary Altaffer/AP, FILE - PHOTO: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York building is seen, March 23, 2021 in New York's Financial District.

"The Fed has been buying up bonds since March of 2020 -- bonds and mortgage-backed securities -- at a certain rate, and they're going to slow the rate at which they're buying up these assets until they're not buying them anymore," Megan Greene, global chief economist at the advisory firm Kroll Institute and a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, told ABC News.

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said during his post Fed-meeting news conference, "We're basically two meetings away now from from finishing the taper."

The move to speed up tapering comes as inflation has thrown a new wrench in the Fed's ability to use its tools to support the economy. Economists have attributed the rising inflation to pandemic-related imbalances as global supply chain snags and labor shortages hobble the ability of supply to keep up with surging demand, pushing up prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gOxED_0dO3Vc4j00
Kevin Dietsch/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the CARES Act, at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, Sept. 28, 2021.

The Fed's pandemic policies helped stimulate the economy and consumer demand during the height of the crisis, but the U.S. central bank does not have monetary tools to ease the supply constraints.

MORE: Inflation hits 39-year high as consumer prices continue to climb

"We are phasing out our purchases more rapidly because with elevated inflation pressures and a rapidly strengthening labor market, the economy no longer needs increasing amounts of policy support," Powell said Wednesday. "In addition, a quicker conclusion of our asset purchases will better position policy to address the full range of plausible economic outcomes."

In addition to doubling the pace of its tapering, the Fed also signaled that it could hike interest rates up to three times in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
US News and World Report

Fed Policymakers Make Case for Rate Hikes After End of Bond-Buying Taper

(Reuters) - Citing high U.S. inflation and a job market that's nearing its full potential at least while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday laid out a case for raising interest rates soon after the central bank ends its bond-buying program in March. And it wasn't just...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Tapering#Americans#Ap#The Federal Reserve Bank#Kroll Institute#Federal Reserve Chair#Reuters
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
The Independent

Regulators: threats to US financial system remain elevated

The nation's top financial regulators told Congress Friday that threats to U.S. financial stability remain elevated even though the country has recovered from what appears to be the worst economic shocks from the pandemic.In its annual report on threats to the economy, the Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted for the first time climate change as an emerging risk, citing among other things potential loan losses from floods and forest fires.The Biden administration has made climate change a top priority, reversing the decision by the Trump administration to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.The council is...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fortune

The Federal Reserve is finally taking inflation seriously

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged yesterday what most business leaders have known for months: inflation has emerged as a serious business problem for the first time in half a century. Powell said the Fed is going to speed up plans to wind down its bond-buying program, and could raise rates three times next year to combat price pressures. He disputed the notion that the Fed has fallen “behind the curve.”
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed will move quicker to face down inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell the wave of price increases that has affected cars, housing, food and other goods in the United States and become a political liability for President Joe Biden. - Doves become hawks - Hoping to avoid negative political fallout, Biden's team and Fed officials -- who are independent from the White House -- for months have tried to reassure nervous consumers that the price jumps were mostly due to temporary knock-on effects of the pandemic, such as semiconductor shortages and shipping snafus.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

What’s a Taper, and Why Has the Fed Started Tapering?

The financial world spent much of 2021 arguing over when “the taper” would begin. In the U.S. it arrived, and there’s no end of questions about its impact. Tapering is shorthand for a gradual end to the massive bond-buying program the Federal Reserve unleashed in early 2020, when the pandemic crashed the economy. The Fed is hoping to find a balance between supporting a still-vulnerable economy while containing the inflationary pressures sparked by the pandemic’s ebb. Among its peers, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan appeared furthest from tapering their own bond programs, while other central banks, particularly in Latin America, rushed to raise interest rates in an effort to cool price increases.
U.S. POLITICS
KBUR

Federal Reserve easing back on COVID-related stimulus, forecasting rate hikes in 2022

The Federal Reserve decided Wednesday to maintain the existing federal funds rate of between zero and 0.25% amid rising inflation. The Federal Reserve also forecasted three interest rate hikes next year, followed by further increases in 2023 and 2024. A statement on the decision reads: “Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have continued to contribute to elevated levels of inflation. Overall financial conditions remain accommodative, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses.”
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

477K+
Followers
122K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy