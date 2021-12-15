49ers edge rusher Dee Ford out for season with bad back

After missing almost the entirety of the 2020 campaign, ﻿Dee Ford﻿ returned in 2021 for the San Francisco 49ers and appeared in the first six games of the season. The veteran pass rusher has been dealing with an intricate back and neck injury that kept him sidelined for all but one game last season. Entering into the season, the 49ers were optimistic Ford's injury was behind him, however, after taking a hit in Week 7 that triggered his chronic injury the 49ers opted to place the edge rusher on Injured Reserve.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO