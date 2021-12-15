Florida woman allegedly poisoned boyfriend 'to shut him up'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (TCD) -- A 54-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly poisoned her boyfriend because he "wouldn’t shut the f--k up."

First Coast News reports Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a poisoning call at 8752 Susie St. on Dec. 7. When they arrived, they reportedly found Alvis Parrish on her front porch, and she told the deputies she poisoned someone.

According to WTVT-TV, the victim is her longtime boyfriend, William Carter, whom she has lived with for nine years. According to the arrest report cited by WTVT, Parrish told deputies, "I gave him just enough to shut him up and called y’all so he wouldn’t die."

When she was in handcuffs, Parrish allegedly told deputies, "Do whatever you want, but if you don’t take me, I will kill him," First Coast News reports.

According to The Associated Press, Parrish sounded as if she were intoxicated and was speaking with a slur.

Sixty-one-year-old Carter reportedly told officials during his interview that he was drinking lemonade at home, but it tasted off. The report described him as "extremely lethargic," and he was reportedly taken to the emergency room after collapsing on the floor.

WTVT reports investigators found a powdery substance at the bottom of the lemonade container. WJAX-TV reports Parrish allegedly gave Carter Seroquel, which he found suspicious because he does not take it.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Seroquel is an antipsychotic drug typically used to treat schizophrenia as well as bipolar disorder and depression.

Jacksonville County Jail records show Parrish was being held on a charge of poisoning food or water with intent to kill or injure person. Her bond was set at $50,003.