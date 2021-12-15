ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Elon Musk Has Absolutely No Idea What A ‘Karen’ Is

By Bruce C.T. Wright
1053rnb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMainstream media was clamoring to cover how Elon Musk owned the “lib” Sen. Elizabeth Warren by referring to her as “Karen” after she posted a tweet criticizing how the world’s richest man pays so little in taxes commensurate to his overall wealth and income....

1053rnb.com

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Calls Senator Warren A 'Karen,' Says She Reminds Him Of His Childhood Friend's 'Angry Mom'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday fired a battery of tweets in response to Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) calling him a “freeloader.”. What Happened: Warren on Monday in a Twitter post commented on the “rigged tax code” and why it needs to be changed so that "The Person of the Year...actually pay taxes” and stop “freeloading off” everyone.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Slate

What Is Going On With Elon Musk’s New Haircut?

In absolute terms, Elon Musk’s new haircut isn’t that dramatic: maybe a centimeter off the sides, little extra growth on top. Barely a blip in the grand scheme of male hair design. But when the richest person on Earth changes his look in any way, it makes waves....
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Twitter#Elon Musk Has Absolutely#Google#American
Business Insider

Elizabeth Warren blasts 'Republican hijacking' of the Supreme Court and supports adding at least 4 more justices to the bench

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has come out in support of expanding more justices to the Supreme Court. The Massachusetts Democrat criticized the court's 6-3 conservative majority. "To restore balance and integrity to a broken institution, Congress must expand the Supreme Court by four or more seats," Warren wrote. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
LABOR ISSUES
techacute.com

Elon Musk: Where Does He Come From? What Has He Done?

Elon Musk is one of the most famous business people in the world. He has helped innovate many industries, including electric cars and space travel. Elon Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 28th, 1971, to a Canadian-born mother and a father. They had immigrated from Canada to South Africa for his job as an engineer at a paper company. Elon’s parents soon divorced when he was seven years old, and his mother moved back to her home country with him, where they lived until she remarried two years later. In 1995, after graduating from college in Canada with degrees in both physics and economics, he flew to California to pursue opportunities there.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Elon Musk Has It All Wrong on Subsidies

Elon Musk doesn’t want subsidies. “Just delete them all,” he said Monday at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit, referring to state backing for the electric vehicle market. But that doesn’t mean that Tesla Inc. hasn’t benefited from incentives, or that other companies have no need for them — they do.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Atlantic

The Overlooked Factor in Biden’s Unpopularity

BROOKLYN—Outside the Park Slope Food Coop in one of America’s bluest bulwarks, masked shoppers still wait outside in socially distant lines. The 48-year-old co-op is perhaps the nation’s most political—and progressive—grocery store, but on a recent Friday afternoon, its members were not particularly eager to discuss the man nearly all of them voted for last year: President Joe Biden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Vaccinated AND boosted Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker BOTH contract COVID and say they’re suffering mild symptoms 18 months after Warren’s brother died of virus

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Ecstatic Donald Trump Fans Retweeted His Call for 'Wild' Protests

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday, December 19, President Donald Trump conveyed his first public notice of a "big protest in DC" to be held on January 6, the day Congress was to convene in a Joint Session to certify the electoral vote.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Kamala Harris Gets Extremely Pissed at Question Asked in Charlamagne Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris let her fury fly during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Friday, blasting the host’s question on whether Joe Biden or Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is “the real president.” “It’s Joe Biden—and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” she said, her voice rising. “It’s Joe Biden. And I’m vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris.” She then went on to list some of the administration’s accomplishments and Build Back Better aspirations, emphasizing the White House’s role in getting them done or considered. “I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had,” Harris said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy