It’s not often that Penn State signs two quality quarterbacks in the same class. Really, it’s uncommon across all of college football. Among other top programs, Oklahoma and Michigan were the only two to join Penn State in going that route in 2022. The difference between those two and Penn State is that both of those schools added their second quarterback within the past few days, hoping to upgrade at the position. Penn State’s two quarterbacks, Beau Pribula and Drew Allar, have been committed for months now. In Pribula’s case, it’s been well over a year.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO