Some nights the shots are just not falling, and for the undefeated St. Peter girls basketball team, good looking shots routinely bounced off the iron Thursday night. Fortunately for the Saints, their defense picked up the slack by holding the Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers to 37 points. St. Peter was able to make the big plays at the end of the game to pick up the 47-37 win and improve to 6-0.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO