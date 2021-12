Western Kentucky’s game with Louisville at EA Diddle Arena has a new start time. The game will now tipoff at 2 pm and air nationally on CBS. You’ll be able to hear coverage of the game following WKU’s football game with Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl which airs beginning at 9 am on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO