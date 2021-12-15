ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Firebreather to Release Dwell in the Fog Feb. 25

theobelisk.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGothenburg heavy bastards Firebreather will issue their third album, Dwell in the Fog, on Feb. 25 in a continued association with RidingEasy Records. The three-piece now includes bassist Nicklas Hellqvist in place of Kyle Pitcher, and their new streaming single “Kiss of Your Blade” seems to have a current of murk...

theobelisk.net

Pitchfork

Burial Announces New Antidawn EP

Burial will release a new 5-track EP in next month. The Antidawn EP is out January 6 via Hyperdub on digital platforms, with a CD and vinyl release following on January 28. Today’s announcement comes with two images—the below EP artwork and a rare new Burial photo above. Find the tracklist below. Here’s how Hyperdub described the EP:
The Quietus

Columnus Metallicus: The Best Heavy Metal Of 2021

Kez Whelan casts his eye back over the last 12 months to bring you this collection of unmissable albums. Boiling a year’s worth of music down to a list of twenty records is always a daunting challenge, but I found this one particularly hard to compile. The last few years have each yielded a clear stand-out, a record that instantly hooked me and resonated deeply, but I’ve ended up agonising over the top spot much more this time.
theobelisk.net

The Mountain King Announce Out Feb. 22

You know about as much as I do about the new palindromic The Mountain King release, WolloW. The German experimentalist doom outfit will issue the full-length on Feb. 22 as their not-first outing through Cursed Monk Records, and while I got a link to check out the record, it seems band founder and spearhead Eric McQueen isn’t quite giving away all the sonic details yet, because while the track “IV Sophos” is there in full, everything else appears in a minute-long snippet. A sampler platter, then. If you want a word for the initial impression, it would be “weird.” If you want two words, “weird” and “heavy.”
Revolver

Hear Firebreather's Beastly New Stoner-Metal Epic "Kiss of Your Blade"

Firebreather are a Gothenburg power-trio who make thick, rupturing stoner-metal in the vein of Electric Wizard, High on Fire and their city-mates in Monolord. In February 2022, the band will release a new album called Dwell in the Fog — the follow-up to their 2019 LP, Under a Blood Moon — and today we're stoked to be premiering its lunging intro track, "Kiss of Your Blade."
theobelisk.net

Matt Pike Sets Feb. 11 Release for Pike vs. the Automaton

As one might expect, High on Fire frontman and Sleep guitarist Matt Pike is keeping good company on his forthcoming debut solo release, Pike vs. the Automaton. The newly announced record — really, the press release just came in — follows Pike‘s illustrated book of lyrics and the announcement that Sleep will return for at least a few shows next year. This, plus awaited word of the next High on Fire LP adds up to one busy heavy icon.
theobelisk.net

Quarterly Review: Khemmis, Low Orbit, Confusion Master, Daemonelix, Wooden Fields, Plaindrifter, Spawn, Ambassador Hazy, Mocaine, Sun Below

Day two, huh? Don’t know about you, but I’m feeling positively groovy after yesterday’s initial round of 10 records en route to 50 by Friday, and maybe that’s all the better since there’s not only another round of 10 today, but 50 more awaiting in January. Head down, keep working. You know how it goes. Hope you find something cool in this bunch, and if not, stick around because there’s more to come. Never enough time, never enough riffs. Let’s get to it.
westcentralsbest.com

Pink Floyd Announce "P.U.L.S.E. Restored & Remastered" Release Coming Feb. 2022

(London, UK, December 16, 2021): Sony Music today announced that Pink Floyd’s ‘P.U.L.S.E. Restored & Re-Edited’, will be released for the first time on Blu-ray on February 18, 2022. The P.U.L.S.E. concert film (helmed by esteemed director David Mallet) will be available as 2x Blu-ray and 2x...
theobelisk.net

Review & Track Premiere: Supersonic Blues, It’s Heavy

Netherlands-based vintage heavy rockers Supersonic Blues release their debut album, It’s Heavy, on Jan. 10 through Who Can You Trust? Records. And while one would not accuse the awaited eight-tracker of being inaccurately titled, the heaviness is really just scratching the surface of what they have on offer as a band. From the first blowout fuzz of lead cut “High as a Kite,” the Den Haag three-piece of guitarist/vocalist Timothy Aarbodem, bassist Gianni Pau and drummer Lennart Jansen throw down a retro-ist gauntlet that few acts outside of some lost ’70s private press archive could ever hope to match. With close compatriot Laurens ten Berge at the helm and Guy Tavares (The Mercury Boys, ex-Orange Sunshine) bringing Motorwolf tutelage and flair to the master, Supersonic Blues turn raw edge into aesthetic purpose and whatever format one might hear it on, their overmodulated-sounding grit is a dead-on accompaniment for their songwriting.
NME

Pink Floyd surprise fans with release of a dozen live albums

Pink Floyd have surprised fans with the release of a dozen live albums documenting some of their gigs from the early ’70s. The 12 LPs were added to streaming services this week with no prior announcement, spanning the years 1970 to 1972, covering the period in which the band released ‘Atom Heart Mother’ (1970), ‘Meddle’ (1971), and ‘Obscured By Clouds’ (1972).
guitargirlmag.com

Americana Duo The HawtThorns to Release New Album Feb 25

The HawtThorns are proud to announce their upcoming release, Tarot Cards and Shooting Stars, available February 25, 2022, via Mule Kick Records. An Americana band whose sun-kissed songwriting, versatile guitar work, and lush vocal harmonies evoke the California coastline as much as the Bible Belt countryside, The HawtThorns are rooted in the collaborative chemistry of husband-and-wife duo K.P. and Johnny Hawthorn.
theobelisk.net

Quarterly Review: Kanaan, Spacelord, Altareth, Negura Bunget, High Fighter, Spider Kitten, Snowy Dunes, Maragda, Killer Hill, Ikitan

Behold, the last day of the Quarterly Review. For a couple weeks, anyhow. I gotta admit, even with the prospect of doing it all again next month looming over my head, this QR has been strikingly easy to put together. Yeah, some of that is because of back-end conveniences in compiling links, images and embeds, prep work done ahead of time, and so on, but more than that it’s because the music is good. And if you know anything about a QR, you know I like to treat myself on the last day. Today is not at all an exception in that regard. Accordingly, I won’t delay, except to say thanks again for reading and following along if you have been. I know my own year-end list won’t be the same for having done this, and I hope the same for you.
theobelisk.net

CONFESSOR A.D. - Too late to pray Tape out now!

CONFESSOR A.D. - Too late to pray Tape out now!. Confessor A.D. is an old school metal band from Strasbourg/ France. They play a style between old school death metal and black metal, with some old thrash touches. These 5 tracks will be warming the wounds of those who dig early 90's European and Scandinavian metal.
Kerrang

The complete Matrix soundtrack to get deluxe vinyl reissue

Varèse Sarabande Records have announced a huge new Matrix reissue consisting of the entire, unforgettable original score on vinyl. Composed by Don Davis, this new three-LP release – which will ship on June 3, 2022, no doubt also affected by the current vinyl shortage – will feature the entire soundtrack of 44 songs, as well as a new interview with Don in the liner notes conducted by Kaya Savas.
Pitchfork

Blood Incantation Announce New Album Timewave Zero

Blood Incantation have announced a new ambient album called Timewave Zero. The cosmic death metal band’s follow-up to 2019’s Hidden History of the Human Race is out February 25. Find the album cover below. Blood Incantation recorded their new album at Denver’s World Famous Studios. The standard edition...
loudersound.com

Swedish proggers Time Dwellers premiere new song Tabular Balls

Swedish prog rock trio Time Dwellers have streamed brand new song Tabular Balls, which you can listen to below. It's the very first music released from the band's upcoming debut album Novum Aurora, which will be released through Argonauta Records in 2022. "Novum Aurora is an album with a lyrical...
metalinsider.net

Metal Insider’s Siegfried Samer’s Top 10 Albums of 2021

Despite Covid-19 still making it difficult for many bands to tour, especially in Europe, 2021 has seen the release of some fine metal albums. Here are my Top 10 metal albums for 2021!. Considering my background as the singer and songwriter for Dragony, it’s needless to say that most of...
loudersound.com

The 50 best metal albums of 2021

With the pandemic putting a halt on touring across most of the planet for much of 2020 and the first half of 2021, perhaps it was inevitable that this year would seem insanely stacked for new releases. With new albums dropping literally from January 1st (hello, Dirty Nil), the scramble to listen to every brilliant new record to pass by this year has presented nothing short of a Herculean task.
theobelisk.net

Roadburn 2022 Makes Third Lineup Announcement

I guess we could go on and on about badass festival lineups — and in a way, it feels very, very good to even think that’s true — but you’ll pardon me if I sort of bow under the spectacle here and just say I’m glad Warhorse are getting another chance to go to Roadburn after 2020 falling apart, and that Tau and the Drones of Praise will play. The latter not the least because it gives me an excuse to revisit their set from earlier this year at Roadburn Redux in putting this post together. I hope they play right before the devastating LLNN, but either way, it’s great that along with the huger acts like Lingua Ignota, Emma Ruth Rundle, Russian Circles, and so on, Roadburn remains committed to forward-thinking artists of such various stripes. See also Oslo Tapes playing the Pelagic showcase with Årabrot headlining.
loudersound.com

Death metal band Blood Incantation to release full-blown ambient prog album

One look at the band name and their logo is enough to let you now that normally you'd be reading abut US death metal quartet in Metal Hammer. But Blood Incantation have announced that they will release a full-blown ambient prog album, Timewave Zero, inspired more by the likes of Tangerine Dream, Pink Floyd, Popol Vuh and Dead Can Dance than Death and Morbid Angel!
