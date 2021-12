CIO: What’s driving institutional investors to look beyond traditional indexing—and how is custom indexing evolving to meet their needs?. Mo Haghbin: Institutional investors are looking for efficient ways to outperform traditional indexes or avoid risks. Early approaches to custom indexing focused on simple style tilts that provided exposure to a single broad factor, such as growth or value. As the strategy matured, we started to see approaches that incorporated multiple factors and made indexing less a pure beta proposition and more a tool for chief investment officers to think holistically about how they source returns.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO