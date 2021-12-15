DraftKings NFL 2021: Best lineup for Week 15

If you’ve paid any attention to the Miami Dolphins in the last two years, you understand how polarizing of a topic the quarterback play has been. Fans, media members, and analysts have all gone back and forth regarding the ability that Tua Tagovailoa possesses. There are those that believe Tagovailoa can be a winning quarterback in this league and those who believe that he’s already shown that he can’t.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO