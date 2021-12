Apple is temporarily closing three stores, in Miami, Annapolis, and Ottawa, amid a surge in Covid cases among staff members, the company confirmed Wednesday. Apple, one of the first national retailers to shutter brick-and-mortar locations during the coronavirus pandemic, said it will continue to monitor and adjust its health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees. They are requiring all retail employees who work at the stores that are shuttered to take a Covid test before returning to work. The company is also limiting the number of customers who can be in a store at one time, according to Bloomberg. Apple's sick leave policy allows retail staff to take paid time off if they’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO