Florida Gators QB Emory Jones To Enter Transfer Portal

By Zach Goodall
AllGators
AllGators
 2 days ago
Florida Gators starting quarterback Emory Jones will join a handful of UF teammates in the transfer portal in the coming days, as reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.

Thamel shared that Jones intends to play for Florida one last time in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23, which AllGators can confirm after sources revealed that freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson recently underwent surgery on his knee.

Interim head coach Greg Knox said in a radio interview on Dec. 9 that Jones would start the game while Richardson was dealing with injuries, before Richardson's surgery and Jones' intentions to enter the portal came to light.

Jones, a redshirt junior, took over Florida's starting quarterback role this season in place of 2020 Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask, four years removed from enrolling as the Gators' first quarterback commit under previous head coach Dan Mullen in the class of 2018.

There were some highs and lows along the way with Jones leading the Gators' offense, as he was at one point benched in favor of Richardson for the second half of the LSU game and to start the Georgia game in October. However, Jones would regain his starting role and improve his performance down the stretch of the season while Richardson nursed numerous injuries.

Jones finishes his UF career having completed 66.8 percent of his 395 passing attempts for 3,175 yards, 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, adding 1,210 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. As a starter in 2021, Jones threw for 2,562 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and rushed for a team-high 696 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 28 yards and a touchdown on trick plays this season.

Jones joins Gators wide receiver Jacob Copeland, edge rusher Khris Bogle, offensive lineman Gerald Mincey, outside linebacker Lloyd Summerall and defensive lineman Dante Zanders to have entered the transfer portal since the conclusion of the 2021 regular season. Bogle has since announced his imminent transfer to Michigan State.

Although a mass exodus of talent seems unideal, this is to be expected when a new head coach takes over as Billy Napier has in Gainesville. Seven commits in the recruiting class of 2022 backed off their pledges to Florida since Mullen was fired, as well, although Florida earned signings from three uncommitted prospects on Wednesday including the nation's No. 1 safety Kamari Wilson and No. 2 linebacker Shemar James.

Napier shared during his introductory press conference that, through February's national signing day, he and his staff intend to thoroughly evaluate the state of the roster, the current recruiting class and the transfer portal to bring in talent that fits their vision. Now without the team's starting quarterback in 2021 and several other contributors, Napier will certainly have his work cut out for him over the next two months.

This story will be updated as further details emerge.

