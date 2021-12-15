‘This Is Us’ Cast Attends Season 6 Premiere, Tease Final Season Stories

The This Is Us team gathered on the Paramount Lot on Tuesday night to tease the NBC drama’s sixth and final season, which is set to premiere on January 4. Among those on hand was creator and exec producer Dan Fogelman, who explained that while he has the plot for the series finale in mind, with eight of 18 episodes fully shot, he has not yet committed it to paper. “As we speak, we’re up to about the writing and crafting of Episode 15 of 18, so we’ve got three or four more to do,” he shared. “We know what they are, we have the plan, but we haven’t actually written the scripts yet.”

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO