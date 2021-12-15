ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘This Is Us’ Cast Attends Season 6 Premiere, Tease Final Season Stories

By Kevin Winter
Gwinnett Daily Post
 5 days ago

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

WUSA

'CSI: Vegas' Producer Breaks Down the Finale's Unnerving Season 2 Tease (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Wednesday's season finale of CSI: Vegas. CSI: Vegas is ready for the next chapter -- if the stars align. CBS' revival of the blockbuster forensics procedural closed out its freshman season on Wednesday, wrapping up a serialized mystery concerning the legacy of the Crime Lab and served as the catalyst for the returns of Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox). With the David Hodges case finally resolved after a topsy-turvy season, the team -- led by Grissom and Sara -- marked the end of one journey and potentially left the door open for another with an intriguing cliffhanger revealing the presence of a formidable serial killer on the loose.
Dan Fogelman
Mandy Moore
MassLive.com

How to watch ‘TrollsTopia’ Season 5 on Peacock: Premiere date, cast, trailer

The “Trolls” are back, and better than ever in a new season, coming to Peacock Kids. “TrollsTopia” Season 5 premieres on Peacock on Thursday, Dec. 9. The kid-friendly series shows the characters going to school, fitting in with the “rocker” Troll crowd and learning valuable lessons along the way. Inspired by the beloved DreamWorks films, “TrollsTopia” picks up after the Trolls return to their land of magic.
swiowanewssource.com

‘Tacoma FD’: Steve Lemme Teases Season 3 Finale: [Spoiler] Is Leaving?! (VIDEO)

Captain Eddie Penisi’s (Steve Lemme) dreams are about to come true when truTV’s firehouse comedy Tacoma FD reaches its fiery Season 3 finale… he’s about to become Chief. Throughout the comedy’s history, Eddie and his brother-in-law Chief Terry McConky (Kevin Heffernan, Lemme’s fellow Broken Lizard comedy...
Deadline

‘Resident Alien’: Showrunner & Cast Tease “Slow Burn” Of Season 2, Alex Borstein’s Guest Star Stint – TCA

Resident Alien has a number of treats in store for fans – from more octopus action to guest stars and shapeshifting –  when it returns to SYFY and USA for Season 2 in 2022. Set to return Jan. 26, Resident Alien is based on the Dark Horse comics and follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Alan Tudyk) whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In season two, Harry is once again stranded on Earth where he must confront the consequences of having failed his people’s mission to destroy the human race. On his new quest to protect the people of...
#This Is Us
tvseriesfinale.com

After Life: Season Three; Netflix Sets Final Season Premiere of Ricky Gervais Comedy-Drama

After Life is ready to air its third and final season on Netflix and the streaming service has released some details as well as first-look photos. The series is created, written, and directed by comic Ricky Gervais. Starring Gervais, Kerry Godliman, Tom Basden, Tony Way, David Bradley, and Ashley Jensen, the comedy-drama series follows a man and his life after the death of his wife. Tim Key, Dave Hill, Wendy Albiston, Ricky Grover, Ben Hull, Cole Anderson-James, and Kate Robbins are guest-starring on the series this season.
editorials24.com

‘This Is Us’ Stars & Creator Dan Fogelman Tease Final Season – Editorials24

The This Is Us team gathered on the Paramount Lot on Tuesday night to tease the NBC drama’s sixth and final season, which is set to premiere on January 4. Among those on hand was creator and exec producer Dan Fogelman, who explained that while he has the plot for the series finale in mind, with eight of 18 episodes fully shot, he has not yet committed it to paper. “As we speak, we’re up to about the writing and crafting of Episode 15 of 18, so we’ve got three or four more to do,” he shared. “We know what they are, we have the plan, but we haven’t actually written the scripts yet.”
tvseriesfinale.com

Raising Dion: Season Two Premiere Teased by Netflix (Photos)

Netflix set a second season premiere date for Raising Dion earlier this month, and now the streaming service has released some first-look photos. Starring Alisha Wainwright, Ja’Siah Young, Jazmyn Simon, Sammi Haney, and Jason Ritter, the drama series follows a mother and her young son, Dion. The pair have their lives complicated when Dion develops superhero-like powers.
WHAS 11

'Succession' Season 3 Finale: The Cast Reacts to That 'Unpredictable' Ending (Exclusive)

After nine episodes, season 3 of Succession has come to a dramatic close. And like last season’s explosive cliffhanger, the Emmy-winning HBO family drama has ended with another, unexpected game-changer. “It’s a lovely hook,” says Matthew Macfadyen, who plays Shiv’s husband, Tom Wambsgans, adding that the finale filmed in “the beautiful rolling hills of Tuscany and the lakes of Northern Italy” was a scenic, if not shocking finish to the season.
E! News

The Stars of This Is Us Promise a Satisfying Final Season

Watch: "This Is Us" Casts' Most Surprising Celebrity Fans. You might want to stock up on extra Kleenex. The stars of This Is Us revealed during the E! News' inaugural digital cover story that even though we have to say good-bye to one of America's favorite series it will be a dramatic ending we can appreciate.
Anime News Network

Aggretsuko Anime Teases 5th Season

Netflix began streaming the fourth season of the Aggretsuko anime worldwide on Thursday, and the season's tenth and final episode reveals the words "Retsuko will return" and the number "5" in the background, teasing the series' fifth season. Rareko retrurned to direct the fourth season at Fanworks, and the anime's...
Collider

'Ozark' Season 4 Release Date, Cast Details, Teaser Trailers & Everything We Know About the Final Season

Ozark is Netflix’s critically-acclaimed crime thriller that takes place in—you guessed it—the heart of the Missouri Ozarks, and follows the seemingly normal Byrd family’s personal and professional dramas. Except, the dramas that play out in Ozark aren’t exactly normal. You see, the Byrds have been uprooted from their home and relocated to the Ozarks by the head of the family, Marty (Jason Bateman), who is a husband, father, and financial advisor. Marty is also a money launderer for one of the biggest drug cartels in Mexico.
