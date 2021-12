Ted Lasso is one of the more popular television shows on TV right now, and that means swag from the series would make for some great Christmas gifts. Premiering in 2020, Ted Lasso became a fan-favorite as the title character, played by Jason Sudeikis, captured the hearts of many with his positive attitude and one-liners. Ted Lasso is also a favorite among the critics as it has won multiple Emmy Awards and is currently vying for four nominations at the 26th Critics Choice Awards 2021, including Best Comedy Series.

