G10 FX: What To Expect From A Week Of Intense Central Bank Activity

Strap in! This is the week we have all been waiting for! There will be over a dozen central banks meetings where committee members will discuss interest rate policy as inflation surges. The more interesting meetings include the FOMC, CBRT, BOE, ECB, and Banixco. Positioning and profit taking will dominate the first half of the week, while the second half will be ruled by central bank activity. In addition, the coronavirus doesn’t seem to be going anytime soon and the UK has put “Plan B” into action. Also, although the economic data will take a back seat to the central bank meetings, there will be important data this week, including the UK Claimant count, US and UK Retail Sales, a data dump from China, and Q3 GDP from New Zealand. Markets could be volatile, especially heading into the end of the week!
Comments / 0