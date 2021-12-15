ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
G10 FX: What To Expect From A Week Of Intense Central Bank Activity

Cover picture for the articleA Fed announcement to speed up asset purchases should continue to support the dollar while the potential introduction of a third asset purchase program by the ECB may weigh on the euro. A Bank of England hold may only slightly weaken the pound, while a Norges Bank hike could bring EUR/NOK...

investing.com

Central Banks Appear More Hawkish, Or Less Dovish, Than Expected

Yesterday and today in Asia, we had not one, not two, but four central bank decisions on our agenda. Those were the SNB, the BoE, the ECB, and the BoJ, with all of them sounding more hawkish, or less dovish, than expected. Pound, Euro, Franc, and Yen, Gain after Their...
FXStreet.com

Central Bank of Russia hikes policy rate by 100 bps to 8.5% as expected

The Central Bank of Russia announced on Friday that it raised its policy rate by 100 basis points to 8.5% from 7.5%. This decision came in line with the market expectation. "If the situation develops in line with the baseline forecast, the Bank of Russia holds open the prospect of further key rate increase at its upcoming meetings."
actionforex.com

Weekly Focus – Central Banks Choose the Hawkish Path

Central banks were in the spotlight this week, and the general outcome was on the hawkish side. The Federal Reserve brought its forward guidance more in line with what markets and analysts had already been expecting, signalling an end to the QE purchases already by March and the updated ‘dots’ pointing towards three rate hikes in 2022. Powell highlighted that the decline in labour force has proven more persistent than expected, and tight labour market conditions warrant tightening even if some of the inflation pressures will moderate next year. The overall message was in line with our views, but we now think the first hike is likely to materialize already in May. Read our more in-depth take in Fed Research – Review: Catching up to reality – first rate hike likely in May, 15 December.
stockxpo.com

Stocks Fall Amid Decisions From Central Banks

A sharp fall in shares of technology companies pushed major U.S. stock indexes lower, continuing a turbulent stretch for some of the biggest companies in the market. The S&P 500 fell 41.18 points, or 0.9%, to 4668.67, with losses accelerating in the late afternoon. The broad stock-market gauge has now fallen in three of the past four trading sessions. The Nasdaq Composite shed 385.15 points, or 2.5%, to 15180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 29.79 points, or 0.1%, to 35897.64.
DailyFx

Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update

There is still some room for BOE rate hike pricing to rise further in the near-term, though it should be noted that there are over three 25-bps rate hikes priced-in through the end of 2022. The Euro remains disadvantaged relative to its major counterparts as a result of the ECB’s...
investing.com

USD/JPY: Pair Could Rebound

FX Strength And Weakness In 2021; The Problems Of COVID And Inflation... By Marc Chandler - Dec 19, 2021 1. The central bank meeting cycle is over. Most of the important high-frequency data has been released until early January. The US debt ceiling has been lifted, avoiding an improbable... FX...
investing.com

Weekly Comic: The Big Week for Central Banks

Investing.com -- Financial markets are in for a decidedly mixed bunch of early Christmas presents when three of the world’s most important central banks meet within the space of barely 24 hours this week. The Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and Bank of England are set for meetings...
kitco.com

Mild price gains in gold, silver ahead of big central bank week

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly higher in early U.S. trading Monday. The metals are seeing some support on continued inflation worries. It's a huge week for central banks meetings that will grab the spotlight. February gold was last up $5.50 at $1,790.40 and March Comex silver was last up $0.105 at $23.30 an ounce.
ShareCast

Asia report: Markets mixed ahead of big week for central banks

Stock markets were mixed as they ended their respective sessions in the Asia-Pacific region on Monday, ahead of a busy week globally for central bank watchers. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 0.71% at 28,640.49, as the yen weakened 0.19% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 113.66.
babypips.com

Week Ahead in FX (Dec. 13 – 17): 5 Central Bank Decisions Coming Up!

It’s another busy economic schedule this week since we’ve got FIVE central bank decisions and a handful of top-tier reports. Chinese data dump (Dec. 15, 2:00 am GMT) – A bunch of major economic reports will be released from China midweek, and these might be able to sway risk sentiment.
Reuters

European shares gain ahead of big week for central banks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dec 13 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Monday, lifted by economically sensitive sectors, ahead of monetary policy decisions by some of the world’s largest central banks that could potentially include an early end to U.S. policy stimulus.
investing.com

Asian Stocks Up, Investors Await Big Week of Central Bank Meetings

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were up on Monday morning, with investors digesting Japanese data and looking ahead to a week of central bank meetings that could indicate the end of U.S. policy stimulus. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.98% by 9:01 PM ET (2:01 AM GMT). Data released earlier...
Seekingalpha.com

Asia-Pacific stocks climb with central bank meetings in spotlight this week

China +0.69%. On Friday, Chinese leaders promised tax cuts and other support for entrepreneurs at a meeting that emphasized maintaining stability after economic growth fell to an unexpectedly low 4.9% Y/Y in the latest quarter. Hong Kong +0.58%. Australia +0.35%. About 20 central banks are due to hold their policy...
actionforex.com

Week Ahead: Central Bank Meetings and Economic Data Galore

Strap in! This is the week we have all been waiting for! There will be over a dozen central banks meetings where committee members will discuss interest rate policy as inflation surges. The more interesting meetings include the FOMC, CBRT, BOE, ECB, and Banixco. Positioning and profit taking will dominate the first half of the week, while the second half will be ruled by central bank activity. In addition, the coronavirus doesn’t seem to be going anytime soon and the UK has put “Plan B” into action. Also, although the economic data will take a back seat to the central bank meetings, there will be important data this week, including the UK Claimant count, US and UK Retail Sales, a data dump from China, and Q3 GDP from New Zealand. Markets could be volatile, especially heading into the end of the week!
FXStreet.com

Week ahead: Fed kicks off central bank extravaganza

Global markets will enter the holiday season with a bang, as the upcoming week features five central bank decisions and a heavy barrage of data releases. The Fed will get the show rolling. It will decide whether to accelerate the tempo of tapering, although the dollar may be more interested in the new interest rate projections. The central banks of the Eurozone, United Kingdom, Japan, and Switzerland will meet as well.
FXStreet.com

Polish Central Bank raises benchmark interest rate 50bps to 1.75% as expected

The Narodowy Bank Polski (NBP), Poland's central bank, raised its benchmark interest rate by 50bps as expected to 1.75% on Wednesday. It also raised each of its other interest rates by 50bps; the discount rate on bills of exchange was lifted to 1.85% from 1.35%, the Lombard rate was lifted to 2.25% from 1.75%, while the deposit rate was lifted from 0.75% to 1.25%.
learnbonds.com

What to Expect from US Stock Markets in December?

US stock markets have come off their record highs amid the uncertainty over the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. The weak November jobs report also added to the pessimism. What should investors expect from the US stock markets in December?. Notably, apart from concerns over slowing growth and high...
