David James, long-term resident of St. Thomas, passed away on Nov. 18 in North Carolina after a lengthy illness. David (David Edgar Morris James), a well-known personage on the island, was born in 1949 in Santiago, Chile, where his father was a press attaché at the American Embassy. His family moved to St. Thomas in 1953 where he attended All Saints Parish School during his early years. He later went to stateside boarding schools and graduated from Florida Air Academy. He then enlisted in the army and served in Vietnam during some of the worst years of that war.

OBITUARIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO