ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A college education may open doors for people who want to attend, but often, the price takes that option off the table. With a program at Hardin-Simmons University, some students who normally would not receive any help, will get a full ride through college. One student who received help from this program is graduate, Finda Kollie. At the age of […]

ABILENE, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO