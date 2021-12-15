ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Boats and Equipment

By Reporters
wnav.com
 2 days ago

Since 1970, the Annapolis Boat Shows have hosted some of the most...

www.wnav.com

soundingsonline.com

Boat Crazy

If you love boats, and wooden boats in particular, there’s a good chance you’ve seen nautical photographer Alison Langley’s images and videos. But Langley doesn’t just photograph boats—she’s a self-described boat nut. She has a 25-foot Mako chase boat for work, but ask her what she’d like for her personal use and she’ll say it’s hard to choose just one. She likes the Herreshoff 12 1/2 “to go out for the day,” but wouldn’t mind a Grand Banks “for overnight trips,” or a Holland lobsterboat “because they run beautifully.” Langley is always looking at boats. “If I want to really get into it,” she says, “I get in bed with my laptop and look at Craigslist.” Her interest in boats is so keen that she recently received the 2021 Rebecca Chase Herreshoff Award from the Herreshoff Marine Museum. Known affectionately as The Becky, among other qualities, it is given to a person who has a passion for boats and being afloat. Soundings caught up with the 60-year-old photographer in Camden, Maine, where she’s been based since 2002.
billionsluxuryportal.com

CAN THIS FLYING ELECTRIC BOAT SAVE VENICE FROM SINKING?

Venice is slowly sinking. Massive waves from the city’s speedboats are causing irreparable damage to the iconic buildings. But what if all the taxis, ambulances and commuter ferries that serve as the city's main form of transportation could fly above the water, without making wakes – and be electric?
soundingsonline.com

Big Apple Boating

After three decades of boating and fishing from an inlet where commercial vessel traffic was almost nonexistent, I moved to a new locale adjacent to the main thoroughfares for New York Harbor and Port Newark. I am a lifelong recreational fisherman with a penchant for center console boats who formerly called Point Pleasant, New Jersey, my home port. That area includes a small commercial fishing center that caters to trawlers and clammers, but most of the boats are recreational craft. While the narrow waterway could get congested, it always felt manageable.
yoursun.com

Venice Christmas Boat Parade

VENICE — Over 40 boats participated in the 2021 Venice Christmas Boat Parade on Saturday night. Here are some of the holiday-themed boats decked out in lights and Christmas inflatables.
in-fisherman.com

Proper Boat Motor Storage

In-Fisherman Digital Content Manager Thomas Allen talks about how to store your boat's motor when traveling down the road. Protect your assets when they are most vulnerable, by watching this video.
48north.com

Seattle Boat Show Celebrates 75 years of Boating in the Pacific Northwest

The 2022 Seattle Boat Show drops anchor Feb 4 and cruises through Feb 12 at Lumen Field Event Center and Bell Harbor Marina. When the Seattle Boat Show sails into town on Feb. 4, 2022, it will be the 75th anniversary of what began modestly in 1947, with 13 marine dealers pitching a tent on the shores of Lake Union. From those humble beginnings, it has grown into one of the most important boat shows in the country. The 75th Anniversary show, which runs through February 12, will feature 255 exhibitors with more than 800 new and brokerage boats—indoors at Lumen Field Event Center and on the water at Bell Harbor Marina—and the latest in marine accessories and technology.
The Independent

Officials halt search for Carnival Cruise passenger in her 20s who fell overboard

A woman fell into the ocean from a Carnival Cruise Line ship balcony on Saturday, prompting an international search effort, which has since been called off.Footage of the woman in her 20s falling from the fifth-floor balcony of her cabin was captured on security cameras, taking place in the Pacific Ocean near Ensenada, Mexico.The US Coast Guard and the Mexican navy searched for the woman for 31 hours, before halting the rescue mission.Following the accident, the Carnival Miracle boat returned to Long Beach, so authorities could conduct a proper investigation.“After 31+ hours of searching, #USCG assets are standing down pending...
therealdeal.com

New luxury liner offers apartments that float across the globe

They’re putting the “ship” in homeownership. Storylines cruises is offering landlubbers the opportunity to own a piece of a luxury liner on which they can sail around the globe once every three-and-a-half years. According to the Sacramento Bee, the company is building a “residential cruise ship” offering...
cruzely.com

Safer Sailing: These Cruise Lines Require ALL Passengers Have the Shot

Are you looking for a cruise line that requires all passengers and crew on the ship to be vaccinated? While every cruise line requires most passengers to have the shot, many do allow some exceptions — notably for children. That means if you sail on certain lines, then some of...
Thrillist

Dubai’s 'Floating Palace' Hotel Will Have Villas That Double as Boats

Science guarantees progress, innovation, and invention. All of that comes to a head with the world’s first-ever floating palace hotel. While there are other floating hotels in the world, none of them rise to the category of palace. The Kempinski Floating Palace, which will open in Dubai in 2023,...
wellingtonfl.gov

Holiday Boat Parade

Come watch as local residents and boating enthusiasts “Light up the Lake” with a Holiday Boat Parade on Lake Wellington, on Saturday, December 11th. Approximately 30 festive, decorated boats are expected to cruise in the parade. Visible from the. Town Center Promenade, the boats will pass behind the...
cruisehive.com

Update on Carnival Cruise Line Ships and Latest Developments

Coming towards the busiest time of the year for cruise lines worldwide, there is undoubtedly enough happening these days at Carnival Cruise Line. The cruise line had to pull Carnival Horizon from service, one vessel made her service return, and one sailed on her maiden voyage; kids are allowed back into Camp Ocean, and it took a little longer before Grand Turk welcomed back the first Carnival cruise ship.
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Details Four Cruise Ship Deployments for Summer 2023

Royal Caribbean details its summer 2023 Caribbean deployments, including three oasis-class cruise ships, Wonder of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, and Harmony of the Seas. All vessels will offer outstanding vacation from major cruise homeports in the US. The Oasis-Class in the Caribbean for Summer 2023. The cruise line...
Cat Country 107.3

Bass From The Beaches and Boats

And even in the bays and inlets. To be sure, the last of the autumn run of stripers is underway, and if the numbers are any indication, and barring a spate of storms and ugly seas, it looks as if bass will be caught through December. South Jersey surf and...
pbo.co.uk

How to build a boat: Essential guide to building your first kit boat

On the upper reaches of the Thames, a rower slides gracefully along in his skiff. Meanwhile in Dorset, a dory sets sail with a crew of three, keen to explore Poole Harbour. On the Norfolk Broads, an open boat with a lugsail glides past a refurbished windmill. Near Bath, along the broad Kennett and Avon Canal, a newly-built pram dinghy heads east for a family camping trip.
cruiseradio.net

Two Carnival Ships Resume Sailing Today, 17 Back in Service

Today is another exciting day for Carnival Cruise Line, as two more of its ships are resuming passenger service. Just on the heels of the christening ceremony for the newly renovated and renamed Carnival Radiance in Long Beach yesterday, the vessel today is setting sail on a four-night Baja Mexico cruise. The ship will stop at Catalina Island, California, as well as Ensenada, Mexico.
cruisehive.com

What Is a Royal Caribbean Quantum-Ultra Class Cruise Ship?

Cruise ships come in many different styles and configurations, and recognizing different classes is a way to quickly note a ship’s size and features. One of the most distinctive and popular classes in the world is Royal Caribbean’s Quantum-Ultra class, but what exactly do these ships offer that make them stand out so much?
