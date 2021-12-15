ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Creek, OR

Letter: If you really want to save the planet, stop having children

 2 days ago

Everyone is going crazy over global warming and the green deal. Sorry folks, but the only way to save the planet is to reduce the population. The earth can only sustain so...

Washington Post

$4.37 to help save the planet? Seems worth it.

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin (R) plans to save ratepayers $4.37 a month on electric bills. Why is it that millionaires and billionaires are not concerned about global warming caused by greenhouse gases? For example, President Donald Trump used an executive order to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord. Now Mr. Youngkin, a multimillionaire, wants to use executive action to pull Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
Daily Californian

How pop culture can save our planet

Following and showing interest in popular culture has given me many friendships to cherish and instilled a sense of belonging in me. According to Tim Delaney, “popular culture appeals to people because it provides opportunities for both individual happiness and communal bonding,” while also “forging a sense of identity which binds individuals to the greater society.” If pop culture has such a unique ability to sway the masses, why not use it to fight climate change?
yourmoney.com

BLOG: Saving the planet one statement at a time

It’s an emotive subject and while some will argue the toss over each of those points, without question what it is has done is shone a very powerful light on the subject of sustainability. The fact that climate change affects all of us and we each have an important role to play has been brought into sharp focus.
News/Talk KFYO

Are Electric Vehicles Truly Green, And Do You Really Save Money?

Electric vehicles are all the rage. From Tesla moving to Texas to GM stating that they want to make only Electric vehicles by 2035. There are a lot of issues with Electric vehicles as well. Forbes states that Electric vehicles cost more to make but may cost a similar amount as a gas vehicle due to government subsidies. This means that the Government is hiding the true cost of an electric vehicle in a similar way as they hide the true cost of wind energy through subsidies.
Vox

The world as we know it is ending. Why are we still at work?

For a moment in early 2020, it seemed like we might get a break from capitalism. A novel coronavirus was sweeping the globe, and leaders and experts recommended that the US pay millions of people to stay home until the immediate crisis was over. These people wouldn’t work. They’d hunker down, take care of their families, and isolate themselves to keep everyone safe. With almost the whole economy on pause, the virus would stop spreading, and Americans could soon go back to normalcy with relatively little loss of life.
One Green Planet

Vaquitas Could Soon be Extinct

One of the world’s most endangered mammals is the vaquita, a pint-sized porpoise that lives in the Gulf of California off Mexico. This reclusive creature is only four and a half feet long and is the smallest member of the cetaceans family, which includes whales, dolphins, and porpoises. The species was discovered in 1950, which also revealed just how quickly these creatures were declining in numbers.
Cumberland County Sentinel

Letter: 'Socialism!' they cry. Really?

It’s time once again for radical Republicans to cry “socialism,” which is what they do every time something happens that benefits American citizens. This time it’s the $1.2 trillion, bipartisan infrastructure law signed by President Biden that the overwhelming majority of Americans support. This is an...
psychologytoday.com

What Work Do You Really Want to Do in 2022?

During the Great Resignation, many people are feeling pressure to make a change at work. Resignations are driven in part by a desire for work that has more meaning, more flexibility, and better compensation. Identifying their own values and looking to role models can help people decide whether it's time...
studyfinds.org

Mystery solved: Scientists discover reason why advanced Chinese civilization vanished 4,000 years ago

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Over 5,000 years ago, archeologists say Liangzhu City was an ancient civilization years ahead of its time. However, this walled city with complex canals, dams, and water reservoirs in the Yangtze Delta mysteriously vanished roughly 1,000 years later. Now, scientists have discovered why this advanced society disappeared seemingly overnight.
albuquerqueexpress.com

WHO warns about unintended effect of vaccines

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has warned vaccinated people to remain cautious when it comes to catching Covid-19 and not fall into a ?false sense of security.?. "In many countries and communities, we are concerned about the false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic and that people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions," the WHO's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Wednesday at a press conference on the Covid-19 crisis in Europe.
WSET

Study: Lobsters and crabs should not be boiled because they feel pain

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A study published in England suggests that crabs and lobsters should not be boiled alive because they feel pain. The report determined that lobsters along with crabs, crayfish, octopuses, squid, and cuttlefish are sentient beings. Researchers at the London School of Economics looked at 300 scientific...
BGR.com

The largest organism in the world is being eaten alive

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get on Wednesday The world’s largest organism, which is found in the Wasatch Mountains of the western United States, is slowly being eaten alive. Known as Pando, the organism is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones. From the outside, it looks like a massive woodland of several individual trees. In reality, Pando is made up of 47,000 genetically identical stems, all of which are connected to a singular root network. This organism provides an entire ecosystem for the area. Pando is protected by the US National Forest service. That means it...
Inverse

A 14,000-year-old organism is being literally eaten alive by deer

In the Wasatch Mountains of the western U.S. on the slopes above a spring-fed lake, there dwells a single giant organism that provides an entire ecosystem on which plants and animals have relied for thousands of years. Found in my home state of Utah, “Pando” is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones.
TheConversationAU

100 years ago, this man discovered an exquisite parrot thought to be extinct. What came next is a tragedy we must not repeat

Exactly 100 years ago tomorrow, a bird that had been relegated to extinction made a comeback. The exquisitely beautiful paradise parrot was rediscovered by Cyril Jerrard, a grazier from Gayndah in Queensland’s Burnett district, on December 11 1921. But its return was fleeting. Scattered pairs were seen around Gayndah until 1929. Some were seen around nearby Gin Gin in the 1930s. After that came only rumour and hope. Today, the paradise parrot has the tragic status of extinct. It’s the only mainland Australian bird species known to have suffered that fate since colonisation. On the 100th anniversary of the parrot’s rediscovery, we might...
