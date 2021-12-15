Aging Agency requests part-time driver

Part Time Assistant Truancy Officer (up to 29 hrs/wk during school year): Assist Truancy Officer and Brown County schools with students that are truant or pre-truant. Monitor attendance, data entry, set appointments, meet with staff/school counselors/principals. Two year post-secondary education OR one year post-secondary education and two years direct related experience in a school setting such as a para-professional or educator. Entry hourly wage range $21.18 to $23.56, DOQ. Apply online www.governmentjobs.com/careers/brownmn Receipt of applications closes at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Phone (507) 233-6605 with questions.
Comments / 0