Letter: If they advertised it, I missed it entirely

Comes now, the editor of The Forum with 12 reasons to subscribe to his paper. Much like the beggars on the corner with the tattered cardboard signs declaring “Anything helps!,” he enumerates some bullet points to be reasons to send him money. Well, folks, I can list five...
I was saddened and disappointed to have read Keith Rodli’s last column in this past week’s Star-Observer newspaper. I alway enjoyed reading and sometimes “searching for the point” of the article. Thank goodness his wife, Katherine, was on hand to help. In the end, the message that Keith was relaying seemed to make me think about my attitude regarding life. If I caught the point of Keith’s last article, I will miss him.
Second of all, I’m a nurse. And I’m tired. I’m very, very tired. When hints of a global pandemic first appeared in news reports in late 2019, I and my co-workers didn’t know how to take it. We joked about it. We read what little was available about the nature of a coronavirus and its creeping tenacles across the planet. We restudied the 1918 Flu Pandemic and wondered if this viral hiccup was going to really interrupt our summer vacations.
I was saddened and disappointed to have read Keith Rodli’s last column in this past week’s Star-Observer newspaper. I alway enjoyed reading and sometimes “searching for the point” of the article. Thank goodness his wife, Katherine, was on hand to help. In the end, the message that Keith was relaying seemed to make me think about my attitude regarding life. If I caught the point of Keith’s last article, I will miss him.
Comments / 0