Letter: If they advertised it, I missed it entirely

Second of all, I’m a nurse. And I’m tired. I’m very, very tired. When hints of a global pandemic first appeared in news reports in late 2019, I and my co-workers didn’t know how to take it. We joked about it. We read what little was available about the nature of a coronavirus and its creeping tenacles across the planet. We restudied the 1918 Flu Pandemic and wondered if this viral hiccup was going to really interrupt our summer vacations.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO