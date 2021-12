Verizon is upbeat about its progress in rolling out 5G, but the US aviation industry could still derail its – and its rivals’ – plans. The US telco’s headline announcement is that it has exceeded its year-end target of rolling out 14,000 new 5G Ultra Wideband cells sites, and that as a result 5G UWB data usage has increased by 750% over the past 12 months as a result.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO