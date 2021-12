Phil Waldron, the retired Army colonel who promoted an anti-democracy PowerPoint referenced in the material Mark Meadows turned over to the committee investigating Jan. 6, addressed a Louisiana voting commission this week. The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that the election fraud conspiracy theorist was welcomed as an “expert,” and that his 90-minute address to the body included a suggestion that the commission should start counting paper ballots by hand. The Louisiana Voting System Commission is leading the state’s efforts to update its voting system, so touting the expertise of someone who has appeared alongside pillow kingpin and election crank Mike Lindell...

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO