76ers vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday Night

By Justin Grasso
 2 days ago
The Philadelphia 76ers looked to start their week off with a second-straight victory after picking up their most impressive win of the year against the Golden State Warriors over the weekend. Unfortunately, Monday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies did not go according to plan.

Under an hour before the matchup, the Sixers ruled out their starting shooting guard Seth Curry as he was dealing with shoulder soreness. Then, a little before the Sixers and the Grizzlies tipped off, Philly lost their starting center Joel Embiid as he was dealing with rib soreness.

The sudden absences on Philly's end caused a lot of chemistry concerns on both sides of the ball right out of the gate on Monday night. By the end of the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers urged his team to burn the game tapes as they took on a blowout loss against the Grizzlies, picking up their 13th loss of the year.

Now, the Sixers are looking to get back on track Wednesday night. As they returned home after their quick stint in Memphis, the Sixers are set to host the Miami Heat for the first time this season. While the Sixers could get Embiid and Curry back in the mix, they will play without their backup power forward Georges Niang as he's been entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Meanwhile, the Heat will miss a few key players of their own as Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, and Markieff Morris. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Heat battle it out in South Philly? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Heat Listen: 104.5 The Team

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -300, MIA +240

Total O/U: 204.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

