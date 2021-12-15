ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

6 Bay Area men arrested for targeting Asian Americans in 70 attacks

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZ5xH_0dO2sesX00

Six Bay Area men have been charged with hate crimes for targeting Asian American women in dozens of violent robberies .

The men were part of a robbery crew in the South Bay that worked from October 2020 to September 2021, allegedly committing over 70 incidents of robbery, burglary and theft, the San Jose Police Department announced Wednesday .

In the fall of 2021, the robbery unit concluded a yearlong, multi-jurisdictional investigation involving a "prolific robbery crew that targeted victims of Asian descent; Asian females were frequently the targeted victims and many were injured during the robberies," the department stated.

The suspects were identified as Athony Robinson, 24 of Stockton; Cameron Moody, 27 of Palo Alto; Derje Blanks, 23 of San Jose; Hassani Ramsey, 24 of Oakland; Clarence Jackson, 21 of Palo Alto and Malik Short, 22 of Tracy.

During the investigation, numerous firearms were seized, including at least one ghost gun. Many witnesses and victims provided valuable information that helped to identify the group. The suspects were charged by the District Attorney's Office for the criminal incidents, as well as hate crime enhancements.

"Criminals who wish to target you because of your ethnicity, or your gender, will be met with the tenacity of the finest police officers, detectives and attorneys in the nation, and this case is a great example of that," police said in a message to AAPI community members.

San Jose Chief of Police Anthony Mata referred to the men as "predators," thanking those who contributed to the investigation for bringing the suspects to justice.

Comments / 4

Kimberly Mercier
1d ago

FINALLY SOME PERPS ARE CAUGHT FOR THESE HEINOUS CRIMES! They have mostly attacked elder Asians which is horrific, no morals or respect. WHO RAISED these rabid animals?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
Palo Alto, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Hate Crime#The District Attorney#Aapi Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy