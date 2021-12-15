French bulldog stolen at gunpoint in Hollywood found safe

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — A French bulldog who was taken at gunpoint in Hollywood is now safely back with its family.

The pet’s owner, Lisa Staroselskaya, said Wednesday her 3-year-old dog Mona was found by a teen walking his dog in South Gate Monday night.

“We’re so happy to have her back,” Staroselskaya said.

Mona was taken at gunpoint on the evening of Dec. 8 while out on a walk with the mother of Staroselskaya’s boyfriend. Los Angeles police confirmed three suspects traveling in a dark sedan took the dog from the woman at gunpoint.

She said it was a “really rough” five days for the family because Mona has multiple health issues but on Monday, she said her boyfriend woke up and told her, “Today’s the day we’re going to get her back.”

Staroselskaya had no idea his prediction would be right.

The Beverly Hills Police Department thought it had found the pup Monday and called the family, but that French bulldog turned out to be male, she said.

After getting her hopes shot down, Staroselskaya admitted she was skeptical when she received a call from a teen in South Gate claiming to have found her dog. After asking the boy to video chat with her to confirm it was her dog, Staroselskaya said they rushed over to pick Mona up.

“I don’t know what happened, but we’re super happy to have her back,” Staroselskaya said, adding that they rewarded the teen for finding Mona.

French bulldogs can be sold for thousands of dollars, making them more at-risk than other dogs of getting taken.

Staroselskaya added that Mona seems to be a bit confused by the ordeal, but overall, the pup appears to be OK.

“This is our happy holiday, we got the best gift ever,” Staroselskaya said.

