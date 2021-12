Aerial view where Kampf's truck was recovered(Photo: RCMP) On July 6, 1981, 46-year-old Theodore Frederick Kampf left his home in Oaklyn, New Jersey to head out for some vacation time in Canada. According to The Charley Project, Kampf called his family along the way, his last phone call coming on July 13 when he called to say he was in Mount Vernon, Washington, and about to cross into Canada. After that, he was never heard from again.

