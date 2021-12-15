ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Any human who has experienced life for a few decades, sometimes less, will be a part of those who recall memories. The good ones are much preferred over the sad ones with death tending to be the main character in perpetuating the nostalgia. Change is another character that continually tampers with...

Times-News

Review: 'A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas'

Even in these uncertain times, we can always count on A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas to set the stage for the holidays in Western North Carolina. This year, the musical extravaganza is a bit more personal with a small ensemble performing a selection of classic holiday songs that comfort the hearts and souls of mask-wearing patrons.
FLAT ROCK, NC
mercedcountytimes.com

‘Amahl,’ ‘Gift of the Magi’ hit Playhouse Merced stage

Fans of live theater can once again enjoy shows at Playhouse Merced on Dec. 9, 10, 11 and 12 when Amahl and the Night Visitors and The Gift of the Magi will be performed on the playhouse stage. The two one-act plays have been dubbed “Radio Magi.” They are both...
MERCED, CA
Norwalk Hour

Ivoryton Playhouse presents ‘A Christmas Survival Guide’

The holidays can be stressful and hectic for many people. Depression and loneliness can be major issues to overcome. What if you had help to make the transition more palatable and pleasant?. The Ivoryton Playhouse is offering one such solution: “A Christmas Survival Guide” to ease your pain and discomfort....
ENTERTAINMENT
Bakersfield Californian

Enjoy 'Long Christmas Dinner' with family at Stars Playhouse

If you thought your family’s holiday dinner was endless, prepare for Thornton Wilder's version. This weekend, Stars Playhouse will present the playwright's "The Long Christmas Dinner" as well as two of his other shorter pieces. Director John Spitzer, who also serves as artistic director for the Rosedale playhouse, said...
MOVIES
Murray Ledger & Times

‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ starts at Playhouse this week

MURRAY – The Christmas season in Murray generally means a holiday-themed production at Murray’s community theater, Playhouse in the Park. After cruising through a spectacular light show along the Central Park route that would make even Clark Griswold proud, families looking for a touching and hilarious holiday entertainment should be sure to stop by the Playhouse to check out Barbara Robinson’s “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”
MURRAY, KY
culturemap.com

Austin Playhouse presents Stealing Baby Jesus

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Inspired by her mother's attempts to create joyful traditions in tough times, and by Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, Bernadette Nason has been forever striving to find the perfect Christmas, even though childhood memories haunt her. When she reads that her hometown of Winchester is vying for the coveted title of "Most Christmassy Town in Britain," she's gobsmacked. Most Christmassy town? Snort! Not on your nelly! And, suddenly, the ghosts of Christmases past are back, and Nason is reflecting on the consequences of deep-rooted family rituals.
AUSTIN, TX
WCJB

Curtain to close on Gainesville Community Playhouse’s ‘Oliver!’ musical

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The curtain will soon be closing for Oliver! playing now at the Gainesville Community Playhouse. The show is centered around an orphan boy trying to find his way while faced with a variety of challenges. This live performance is bringing audience members back into the theater for the first time in nearly two years.
GAINESVILLE, FL
coolcleveland.com

Western Reserve Playhouse Hosts Christmas CaBARet

Western Reserve Playhouse in Bath has a series of evenings it calls CaBARet. At these events, the performers mingle with the audience, which is seating in a bar-like setting where they can sip cocktails while taking in an interactive show (the performers are enjoying drinks as well) of songs and stories.
BATH TOWNSHIP, OH
Titusville Herald

Local child actress returns to the stage in Erie Playhouse’s ‘White Christmas’

At the age of 12, Titusville’s Olivia Clinton is used to the bright lights. When she was seven years old, she attended her first acting camp. Ever since then Clinton has been appearing on stages all across northwestern Pennsylvania like the Academy Theater in Meadville, Titusville Summer Theater and the Erie Playhouse.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Atlantic City Press

'A Christmas Carol' opens Dec. 10 at Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point

SOMERS POINT — Charles Dickens’ miserly Ebenezer Scrooge will have his opportunity for redemption in Somers Point beginning this Friday, Dec. 10 when the Gateway Playhouse stages the holiday classic “A Christmas Carol, the Musical.”. Adapted from Dickens’ classic tale, the show features music by Alan Menken...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Cleveland.com

‘Wicked’ defying gravity and its age at Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nearly two decades after it premiered on Broadway, it’s easy to see why “Wicked” remains one of the most successful musicals of all time. The show, now playing at the KeyBank State Theatre through January 2, is an enchanting chapter in the “The Wizard of Oz” canon that reimagines the Wicked Witch of the West as a hero instead of a villain set to classically styled showtunes disguised as catchy pop songs.
CLEVELAND, OH
advertisernewssouth.com

Cornerstone Playhouse to hold auditions for Valentine’s Day Cabaret

Sussex. Auditions for the Cornerstone Playhouse’s Valentine’s Day Cabaret, featuring some of the best Broadway love songs, will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec. 23. The Playhouse is looking for singers and dancers ages 13 and up. Prepare 16 to...
SUSSEX, NJ
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Sunshine for Dec. 15

We are excited to start a new week. We hope that everyone has had a blessed week. Our week has been very blessed and exciting. We are hoping everyone has had a good week. Let us tell you a little about our week. Monday, we began our morning with devotion...
ksl.com

Seaside shack to chic cottage! This playhouse makeover will blow you away…

How excited would your kids be to get a playhouse makeover for Christmas?. What was once a store-bought backyard playhouse turned into the ultimate Christmas surprise! It was a labor of love, but the wow factor was well worth it. Katie Evertsen took on a kids playhouse makeover, and the results are stunning.
50plusmarketplacenews.com

Roundup Success at Windsor Community Playhouse

Howdy! was the official greeting at their recent Western Cowboy Music and Poetry Roundup. The Roundup drew a near capacity audience. Empty chairs were sparse! The audience sat back, heard and enjoyed familiar songs, tidbits of cowboy humor, both serious and funny poetry. The three show performers Ray Delgado, Vic...
Cleveland.com

Comedian Marc Maron coming to Playhouse Square in May

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Marc Maron is returning to Playhouse Square and, if the name of the tour is any clue, it could be for the last time. The comedian, perhaps best known nowadays for his podcast “WTF with Marc Maron,” brings his “This May Be The Last Time” tour to the Mimi Ohio Theatre on Friday, May 13. Tickets for the show, ranging in price from $45 to $59.50, are available now at playhousesquare.org.
CLEVELAND, OH
mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘A Snowy Nite at the Dew Drop Inn’ at Anacostia Playhouse

During the holiday season, reviewers go to shows that are very diverse. One night we’re reviewing a charming children’s story, and the next, we’re lucky enough to listen to the roof being raised by a group of blues/jazz/musical theatre singers that bring some adult attitudes to the season. In other words, “A Snowy Nite at the Dew Drop Inn” is a rowdy, well-choreographed, and beautifully sung show that will warm your heart in a different way.
