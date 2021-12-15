The Playhouse

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Inspired by her mother's attempts to create joyful traditions in tough times, and by Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, Bernadette Nason has been forever striving to find the perfect Christmas, even though childhood memories haunt her. When she reads that her hometown of Winchester is vying for the coveted title of "Most Christmassy Town in Britain," she's gobsmacked. Most Christmassy town? Snort! Not on your nelly! And, suddenly, the ghosts of Christmases past are back, and Nason is reflecting on the consequences of deep-rooted family rituals.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO