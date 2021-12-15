THE RIDE IS ON US: Roberts & Roberts Law Firm offering free rides during the holidays to prevent drunk driving
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Roberts and Roberts Law Firm is holding its annual ‘The Ride is On Us’ campaign that is aimed at preventing drunk driving during New Year’s Eve and Christmas celebrations.Texas receives grant to help provide safe alternative to drunk, drugged driving during holidays
Roberts and Roberts will provide Longview and Tyler residents with free rides through Jan. 1. For pickup, call Tyler Car Service or use the Pony Ryde app.
The goal is to get people used to calling for a ride home instead of driving intoxicated.
As long as you are in the city limits in Tyler or Longview, you can be picked up from your location and dropped off at home.
- Proctor & Gamble recalls spray conditioners, shampoos over benzene
- Longview Lions Club treat two local organizations to $750 shopping spree
- Neal’s POV: A man helps those in need after Tornado outbreak in Mayfield, Kentucky
- Friday Evening Forecast: Storms increasing early Saturday, colder weekend
- Dolly Parton breaks 3 Guinness World Records
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0