Tyler, TX

THE RIDE IS ON US: Roberts & Roberts Law Firm offering free rides during the holidays to prevent drunk driving

By Sage Sowels
 2 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Roberts and Roberts Law Firm is holding its annual ‘The Ride is On Us’ campaign that is aimed at preventing drunk driving during New Year’s Eve and Christmas celebrations.

Texas receives grant to help provide safe alternative to drunk, drugged driving during holidays

Roberts and Roberts will provide Longview and Tyler residents with free rides through Jan. 1. For pickup, call Tyler Car Service or use the Pony Ryde app.

The goal is to get people used to calling for a ride home instead of driving intoxicated.

As long as you are in the city limits in Tyler or Longview, you can be picked up from your location and dropped off at home.

KETK / FOX51 News

Texas woman stole nearly $30,000 while working for USPS

HOUSTON (KETK) – A Houston woman has pleaded guilty to four counts of theft of public money, according to a report from our NBC affiliate KPRC. The report states that 35-year-old Tranese Nicole Mitchel was a lead sales and service clerk with the U.S. Postal Service. Authorities said that she issued fraudulent refunds with money […]
TEXAS STATE
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

