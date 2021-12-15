Paige column

Although more than 500 sexually abused gymnasts have approved a $380 million settlement from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, USA Gymnastics and, principally, their insurers this week, the most sordid, sick, sad sports scandal in American history certainly is not over.

The emotional and physical ramifications, mental health issues, depression, suicidal thoughts, suspicion, cynicism and post-traumatic stress syndrome always will haunt the tragic victims whose lives were devastated.

But each has earned a golden medal for her mettle.

After five years of tireless efforts telling their stories publicly, testifying before Congressional committees and in courtrooms, and trying to change the flawed Olympic system, the courageous women, including many who were young girls when they were violated and molested by a U.S. Olympic team doctor, the women finally have prevailed against powerful adversaries. However, money does not heal the enduring harm or solve the causes of crisis in the shamed USOPC that is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Olympic City USA.

The USOPC and USA Gymnastics -- led by executives and boards who closed their eyes, turned their backs and participated in coverups -- have been held liable financially, but the organizations still have so much to do to ever recover their ruined reputations and gain the trust of Olympic athletes.

The epic, historic agreement was revealed by a judge in Indiana Monday at bankruptcy hearings for USA Gymnastics. While insurance companies reluctantly absorb a vast majority of the $380 million obligations, the USOPC was ordered to compensate victims directly with $34 million and $6 million indirectly with a loan to bankrupt USA Gymnastics.

The disbursement is not sufficient – billions of dollars wouldn’t be – but the victims, attorneys and negotiators decided it was time to end the protracted fight to benefit the abused and surviving gymnasts.

Most of the individual gymnasts will receive less than the severance given to the former CEOs of the Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics.

According to an independent investigation, those chief executive officers of USA Gymnastics, then the USOPC, learned almost 6½ years ago of the serial sexual assaults over a decade by a team doctor during medical examinations of gymnasts. But the Olympic leaders chose to ignore the charges and allow the sexual monster to remain involved with the gymnastic training program as the abuse continued for years.

The comprehensive report by a Boston law firm stated the USOC didn’t research the charges against the doctor, timely contact law enforcement authorities, ban the accused from USOC events or facilities or discuss the accusations internally.

Steve Penny, the CEO of USA Gymnastics, was fired in 2018 and arrested, and he awaits trial. He was provided with a $1 million severance. Scott Blackmun, the CEO of the then USOC for eight years, resigned in February 2018 and was awarded $2.4 million as severance. Other top USOPC officials were fired or resigned, and the board chairman and several members quit or let their terms run out.

In October four abused gymnasts – Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman, and world champion Maggie Nichols – sent a letter to Congressmen demanding that the USOPC board be disbanded. The foursome stated the board’s “priority’’ was to “hide the culpability and avoid accountability’’ and “took no investigative action whatsoever.’’

Nine of the members, including chairperson Susanne Lyons, have served since 2019 and before. Eight new members have joined the board in 2020-2021. Eight board members have been athletes for Olympic or Paralympic teams.

In October of 2020 an “Empowering Olympics and amateur athletes Act’’ was passed by Congress to give the body power to dissolve the USOPC board. The law also allows Congress to decertify governing bodies of national Olympic teams and requires the USOPC to take more responsibility to protect Olympic athletes from abuse and orders the organization to increase significantly funding the Denver-based U.S. Center for SafeSport.

If the USOPC doesn’t strictly fulfill the law, it must be abolished.

Following the significant settlement announcement Monday, current USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland did not hold a press conference or open up to media interviews or questions from anyone. In Hirshland’s customary unforthcoming style, she issued a brief, bureaucratic response: “We are grateful to have reached a resolution with the athlete survivors . . . We recognize our role in failing to protect these athletes, and we are sorry for the profound hurt they have endured.’’

She chose not to not cite explanations for abusive acts that have occurred too frequently in Olympics sports that the USOPC oversees or give specific plans for guaranteeing that similar despicable, illegals actions within the Olympic community never are repeated.

Meanwhile, the USOPC goes on with business as usual preparing for the Winter Olympics in China in two months.

Although more than 500 sexually abused gymnasts have approved a $380 million settlement from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, USA Gymnastics and, principally, their insurers this week, the most sordid, sick, sad sports scandal in American history certainly is not over.

The emotional and physical ramifications, mental health issues, depression, suicidal thoughts, suspicion, cynicism and post-traumatic stress syndrome always will haunt the tragic victims whose lives were devastated.

But each has earned a golden medal for her mettle.

After five years of tireless efforts telling their stories publicly, testifying before Congressional committees and in courtrooms, and trying to change the flawed Olympic system, the courageous women, including many who were young girls when they were violated and molested by a U.S. Olympic team doctor, the women finally have prevailed against powerful adversaries. However, money does not heal the enduring harm or solve the causes of crisis in the shamed USOPC that is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Olympic City USA.

The USOPC and USA Gymnastics -- led by executives and boards who closed their eyes, turned their backs and participated in coverups -- have been held liable financially, but the organizations still have so much to do to ever recover their ruined reputations and gain the trust of Olympic athletes.

The epic, historic agreement was revealed by a judge in Indiana Monday at bankruptcy hearings for USA Gymnastics. While insurance companies reluctantly absorb a vast majority of the $380 million obligations, the USOPC was ordered to compensate victims directly with $34 million and $6 million indirectly with a loan to bankrupt USA Gymnastics.

The disbursement is not sufficient – billions of dollars wouldn’t be – but the victims, attorneys and negotiators decided it was time to end the protracted fight to benefit the abused and surviving gymnasts.

Most of the individual gymnasts will receive less than the severance given to the former CEOs of the Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics.

According to an independent investigation, those chief executive officers of USA Gymnastics, then the USOPC, learned almost 6½ years ago of the serial sexual assaults over a decade by a team doctor during medical examinations of gymnasts. But the Olympic leaders chose to ignore the charges and allow the sexual monster to remain involved with the gymnastic training program as the abuse continued for years.

The comprehensive report by a Boston law firm stated the USOC didn’t research the charges against the doctor, timely contact law enforcement authorities, ban the accused from USOC events or facilities or discuss the accusations internally.

Steve Penny, the CEO of USA Gymnastics, was fired in 2018 and arrested, and he awaits trial. He was provided with a $1 million severance. Scott Blackmun, the CEO of the then USOC for eight years, resigned in February 2018 and was awarded $2.4 million as severance. Other top USOPC officials were fired or resigned, and the board chairman and several members quit or let their terms run out.

In October four abused gymnasts – Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman, and world champion Maggie Nichols – sent a letter to Congressmen demanding that the USOPC board be disbanded. The foursome stated the board’s “priority’’ was to “hide the culpability and avoid accountability’’ and “took no investigative action whatsoever.’’

Nine of the members, including chairperson Suzanne Lyons, have served since 2019 and before. Eight new members have joined the board in 2020-2021. Eight board members have been athletes for Olympic or Paralympic teams.

In October of 2020 an “Empowering Olympics and amateur athletes Act’’ was passed by Congress to give the body power to dissolve the USOPC board. The law also allows Congress to decertify governing bodies of national Olympic teams and requires the USOPC to take more responsibility to protect Olympic athletes from abuse and orders the organization to increase significantly funding the Denver-based U.S. Center for SafeSport.

If the USOPC doesn’t strictly fulfill the law, it must be abolished.

Following the significant settlement announcement Monday, current USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland did not hold a press conference or open up to media interviews or questions from anyone. In Hirshland’s customary unforthcoming style, she issued a brief, bureaucratic response: “We are grateful to have reached a resolution with the athlete survivors . . . We recognize our role in failing to protect these athletes, and we are sorry for the profound hurt they have endured.’’

She chose not to not cite explanations for abusive acts that have occurred too frequently in Olympics sports that the USOPC oversees or give specific plans for guaranteeing that similar despicable, illegals actions within the Olympic community never are repeated.

Meanwhile, the USOPC goes on with business as usual preparing for the Winter Olympics in China in two months.