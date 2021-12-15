ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Diversity and inclusion resources for philosophy departments

apaonline.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year since 2015, the APA has distributed a packet of resources and posters to each philosophy department in the US and Canada. We are pleased to share that the physical mailing is back! Last year, because many institutions were operating online rather than in person, we...

www.apaonline.org

Comments / 0

Related
central.edu

In Depth: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Why does diversity, inclusion and equity matter? Listen below as KNIA/KRLS radio’s Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Paulina Mena, faculty fellow for diversity and inclusion and associate professor of biology at Central College.
bakingbusiness.com

Be a champion on diversity and inclusion

An expression coined more than 20 years ago, the “war for talent” has arrived as companies scramble to find skilled employees. To win the battle, businesses need to develop a culture of openness, diversity and inclusion, noted a panel at SNAC International’s Executive Leadership Forum. Vanessa Yates, vice president, snacks,...
BUSINESS
lesley.edu

Kay Martinez recognized for work in equity, diversity, inclusion and justice

The work in equity, diversity and inclusion of Kay Martinez, at Lesley University and other institutions, was recently recognized by the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA). The student-affairs organization in mid-November presented Martinez with its Region I Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Award, an honor given to individuals and...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
syr.edu

Consultative Sessions Announced in Search for Next Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion

The search committee for the University’s next vice president for diversity and inclusion today announced two consultative sessions in which students, faculty and staff will have the opportunity to identify key University diversity priorities and provide input on the characteristics, experiences and background necessary of the individual hired to fill this critical role. The sessions will be held as follows:
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#Philosophy#Inclusiveness#Lgbtq
csusignal.com

New Campus Organizations Aim to Improve Diversity and Inclusion at Stan State

The last two years have been some of the most chaotic of many of our lives, from the pandemic to economic slowdown and supply shortages, there has been no lack of problems. Perhaps one of the most pressing issues that arose during that time is that of social justice. This issue has only been comprehensively addressed because of a number of cases displaying a lack of social justice for minority communities throughout the United States.
COLLEGES
kniakrls.com

Central College Professor Paulina Mena Named Faculty Fellow for Diversity and Inclusion

Associate Professor of Biology at Central College Paulina Mena has been appointed as Faculty Fellow for Diversity and Inclusion at Central. Mena will work with faculty, along with Associate Dean of Students Brian Peterson and Dean of Faculty Mary Strey to support faculty development, curriculum and the classroom climate as it relates to diversity and inclusion for course development and pedagogy. Her appointment began this fall semester.
KNOXVILLE, IA
franchising.com

FASTSIGNS Continues to Expand, Focused on Emphasizing Diversity and Inclusion

FASTSIGNS, the leading sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise, continues to expand, with a continued focus on improving the diversity and inclusion of its organization. To this end, FASTSIGNS has formed a Diversity and Inclusion Committee composed of a diverse group of FASTSIGNS franchisees selected from the brand’s global network....
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Newswise

NRAO Reacts to Astro2020 Statements on Diversity and Inclusion

Newswise — Released in November 2021, the Astronomy and Astrophysics Decadal Survey—Astro2020—not only set scientific priorities for the discovery and study of potentially habitable worlds and finding answers to big questions about the nature of the Universe, but also emphasized the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the field of astrophysics. The inclusion of DEI initiatives in the report signals a shift in the industry, one for which the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) and its partners have been building a foundation for over a decade.
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

Diversity & Inclusion Coordinator

Our client have an exciting opportunity for a Diversity & Inclusion Coordinator to join the team. Salary: £29,000 gross per annum (Pro Rata) As one of the four Inns of Court, our client is proud to provide support, education and accommodation to barristers at every stage of their careers.
ECONOMY
jhu.edu

Johns Hopkins sets new diversity, equity, and inclusion vision, goals

Johns Hopkins University leadership today shared the final version of its new diversity, equity, and inclusion plan, comprising an ambitious set of 24 measurable goals informed by the ideas and feedback of the university community and recently endorsed by JHU's board of trustees. The plan—Realizing our Promise: The Second JHU...
BALTIMORE, MD
benitolink.com

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will be focus of nonprofit training in 2022

CFFSBC prepares for training on Diversity Equity and inclusion in the coming year. Photo by Leslie David. Community Foundation for San Benito County recently announced its plans to zero-in on the topic of diversity, equity and inclusion and encouraged local nonprofits to take a free course being offered to them. Over 20 nonprofits learned about the plan at a recent Executive Director’s Roundtable, hosted by CFFSBC and another meeting is scheduled for Dec. 7, 8:30 am at Paines Restaurant.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
sdvoice.info

Troon names first director of diversity, equity, and inclusion

Written by Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent. Troon, the leader in providing golf and club-related leisure and hospitality services, has named Kendall Murphy as the company’s first director of diversity, equity & inclusion. In this new position, Murphy will help lead and manage the company’s initiatives...
BUSINESS
apaonline.org

Anita Allen awarded the 2021 Quinn Prize in recognition of service

11 hours ago (0 Comments) The APA is pleased to announce that the board of officers has selected Anita Allen (University of Pennsylvania) as the recipient of the 2021 Philip L. Quinn Prize, the APA’s highest honor for service to the profession. The prize memorializes Philip L. Quinn, a...
COLLEGES
linuxfoundation.org

The 2021 Linux Foundation Report on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Open Source

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the technology industry — and within open source specifically—is an opportunity we need to continuously leverage for the benefits it brings. Given that people of vastly different backgrounds, nationalities, orientations, and identities create open source software, hardware, and standards, their participation and well-being is important. Study after study reveals that diversity in participation produces better outcomes and more robust technologies—that diverse communities are simply stronger communities. For communities to continue evolving for the better, we need to improve our collective understanding in DEI, studying the current state, and what types of collective efforts lead to better outcomes.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy