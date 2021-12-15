Diversity and inclusion resources for philosophy departments

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the technology industry — and within open source specifically—is an opportunity we need to continuously leverage for the benefits it brings. Given that people of vastly different backgrounds, nationalities, orientations, and identities create open source software, hardware, and standards, their participation and well-being is important. Study after study reveals that diversity in participation produces better outcomes and more robust technologies—that diverse communities are simply stronger communities. For communities to continue evolving for the better, we need to improve our collective understanding in DEI, studying the current state, and what types of collective efforts lead to better outcomes.
