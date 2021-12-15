Iowa Cattle Industry Leadership Summit 2021 | Bob Noble, ICA President

Dairy farming will always have traditional ties, but it’s people like Jacob Fisher who ensure a promising future. Mountain View Genetics, located in Warner, NH, is not your typical New England dairy farm. Their goal is to sell their herd’s genetics rather than sell milk. Jacob, along with his parents, exhibits their cattle across the U.S. at national level shows. When one of their animals wins their class, it raises in value and becomes desirable to their competitors. Many production dairy farms show their animals and sell their genetics as well, but the Fisher family has dedicated their efforts to solely genetics.

