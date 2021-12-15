ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Iowa Cattle Industry Leadership Summit 2021 | Matt Deppe, ICA Chief Executive Officer

kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Matt Deppe, CEO of the Iowa Cattlemen's...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Torch.AI Strengthens Leadership Team, Washington, DC-Based Adam Lurie Joins As Chief Strategy Officer

Torch.AI, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) powered ultra-high speed data processing—making data easier to use for humans and machines, is proud to announce that veteran national security technologist, Adam Lurie, is joining the company as its Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). A vital member of the executive team, Lurie will accelerate the expansion and reach of Torch.AI’s capabilities across customer segments, as well as oversee corporate development activity, ensuring a mission focused culture remains at the company’s core.
BUSINESS
countryfolks.com

A bright future for the dairy cattle industry

Dairy farming will always have traditional ties, but it’s people like Jacob Fisher who ensure a promising future. Mountain View Genetics, located in Warner, NH, is not your typical New England dairy farm. Their goal is to sell their herd’s genetics rather than sell milk. Jacob, along with his parents, exhibits their cattle across the U.S. at national level shows. When one of their animals wins their class, it raises in value and becomes desirable to their competitors. Many production dairy farms show their animals and sell their genetics as well, but the Fisher family has dedicated their efforts to solely genetics.
WARNER, NH
Flight Global.com

Delta names chief sustainability officer to leadership team

Delta Air Lines has named a Chief Sustainability Officer, the first major US airline to create that role in the C-suite. The Atlanta-based carrier says on 15 December that it’s hired Pamela Fletcher for the role. She will begin on 1 February and will report directly to chief executive Ed Bastian.
INDUSTRY
Daily Journal

Gammon promoted to Cap America Chief Executive Officer

Cap America, Inc. announced Thursday, Mark Gammon, currently Cap America President and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed to CEO for the organization. Gammon will assume the new role on January 1, 2022, the start of their new fiscal year. Cap America is a global organization employing 400 people. Gammon...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
andnowuknow.com

Stout Industrial Technology Names Brent Shedd Chief Executive Officer; Steven Snyder and Jeff Antle Comment

SALINAS, CA - Having the right people in place to lead a company’s growth is one key element of a successful expansion strategy. Stout Industrial Technology is building out its impressive team of technology and industry aces, as the industrial solutions and artificial intelligence company recently announced Brent Shedd has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer.
AGRICULTURE
kmaland.com

American Agri-Women elects officers

American Agri-Women recently elected national officers at its 2021 national convention in Phoenix. American Agri-Women is a national coalition of farm, ranch and agribusiness women who advocate for agriculture. Heather Hampton+Knodle of Fillmore, Illinois, has been elected to serve as president. Rose Tyron Vancott of Paradise, California, was elected first...
AGRICULTURE
Brenham Banner-Press

LyondellBasell Appoints Peter Vanacker as Chief Executive Officer

Kenneth Lane, Executive Vice President, Global Olefins & Polyolefins, Will Serve as Interim CEO During Transition Period. HOUSTON and LONDON, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Peter Vanacker, President and CEO of Neste Corporation, as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Vanacker succeeds Bhavesh V. "Bob" Patel, who will retire from the Company on December 31, 2021, as previously announced.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

RingCentral Announces Executive Leadership Changes

RingCentral, Inc., a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, announced that Anand Eswaran is stepping down from his role as President and Chief Operating Officer, and that Vaibhav Agarwal, the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer, is appointed as the Interim Chief Financial Officer effective Jan. 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ica#Ceo#Cattlemen#Iarn
martechseries.com

OAAA Bolsters Executive Leadership; Names Digital Ad Industry Vet Laura Colona As EVP, Commercial Marketing Officer And OOH Leader Rick Robinson As Chief Creative Officer In Residence

Key Hires Demonstrate Commitment to Advocating for OOH as a Transformative Media Asset for Reaching Consumers. The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), announced that digital ad industry veteran Laura Colona has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Commercial Marketing Officer, reporting directly to OAAA President and CEO Anna Bager. In addition, Rick Robinson, one of the OOH landscape’s leading executives, is being named Chief Creative Officer-in-Residence.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

FranConnect Expands Leadership Team, Promoting Ian Walsh to Newly Created Position of Chief Operating Officer

FranConnect, the leading provider of franchise management solutions for driving success in franchise sales, operations, and marketing, announced today it has expanded its C-suite, promoting current marketing leader Ian Walsh to the newly established position of Chief Operating Officer. Walsh is charged with overseeing the company’s cohesive approach to all forward-facing customer operations, from customer enablement and adoption to retention and market development.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

ExteNet Systems Names Rich Coyle President and Chief Executive Officer

Extenet Announces Permanent Appointment of Rich Coyle to President and CEO. ExteNet Systems, the leading privately held owner of secure 5G and fiber-fed neutral host communications infrastructure solutions announces the appointment of Richard J. Coyle, Jr. as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Since July 2021, Mr. Coyle had served as President and interim CEO.
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

The Rise and Role of the Chief Integrity Officer: Leadership Imperatives in an ESG-Driven World

The growing shift in corporate governance requires organizations to break down silos and create more deliberate alignment and collaboration across critical functions, including ESG/sustainability, public affairs, risk, ethics, human resources and compliance. This necessitates a stronger focus on the “G” in ESG. Corporate governance is increasingly important for...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
guitargirlmag.com

Gibson Brands Announces Anne Rohosy as Chief Human Resource and Transformation Officer; Top Executive from Levi Strauss & Co. and Nike, Inc. Joins Gibson Leadership

NASHVILLE, TN (December 16, 2021) Gibson, the iconic American instrument brand, is proud to announce the addition of Anne Rohosy to the newly created role of Chief Human Resources and Transformation Officer, Gibson Brands. As a member of Gibson’s worldwide leadership team, Anne is an expert team builder and will be responsible for expanding Gibson’s organizational development and business transformation worldwide with her expertise in global corporate strategy, change management, and operational execution.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Anomali Appoints Cybersecurity Industry Veteran Karen Buffo as Chief Marketing Officer

Marketing Leader Will Help Advance Anomali’s Position as a Top Innovator of Solutions that Help Enterprises to Stop Breaches and More Importantly, Stop Attackers. Anomali, a leader in intelligence-driven extended detection and response (XDR) cybersecurity solutions, announced that cybersecurity industry veteran Karen Buffo has been appointed to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Buffo brings more than two decades of experience from global public enterprise and security companies to lead Anomali’s marketing strategy during a period of rapid expansion, as demand for Anomali cyber defense solutions skyrockets across the globe.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Tech Industry Veteran Gene Hall Joins Puppet as Chief Marketing Officer

Cisco leader joins Puppet’s executive team to drive growth in the expanding infrastructure automation market. Puppet, the industry standard for infrastructure automation, announced Gene Hall as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Hall brings longtime, strategic marketing experience to Puppet, having previously spent two decades at Cisco where he led marketing for Security, Services, Key Accounts and a host of the company’s core businesses. His deep understanding of B2B marketing and the unique needs of large, global enterprises will be foundational as Puppet reaches further into the Global 5000.
BUSINESS
mskcc.org

Chief Operating Officer Kathryn Martin Receives Distinguished Leadership Honor

Kathryn Martin, Chief Operating Officer of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, was selected to receive this year’s The Leon J. Warshaw Leadership in Healthcare Award from the Northeast Business Group on Health (NEGBH). The award celebrates extraordinary service, leadership, and commitment in creating a healthy workforce and improving the healthcare system.
LABOR ISSUES
Footwear News

After the ‘Great Resignation’ Hit Retail Hard in 2021, Here’s How Companies Plan to Hire and Retain Talent in 2022

After the “Great Resignation” hit retail hard in 2021 amid a labor shortage, the big question remains: Will the situation get better in 2022? Since July, the U.S. has added a net total of just less than 40,000 retail jobs, which accounts for gains in October as well as losses in August, July, and November. In September, roughly 4.4 million people, or 3% of U.S. workers, quit their jobs. Retail and the food service industries saw the most turnover in September. While top executives said hiring will continue to be challenges, they’ve implemented new strategies to attract and retain workers. Bob Philion, President...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy