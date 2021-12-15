ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allan Fels: As ACCC chair, Gina Cass-Gottlieb will put the public interest first, despite years of fighting for business

By Allan Fels, Professorial Fellow, The University of Melbourne
 2 days ago
Lukas Coch/AAP

The proposed appointment of Gina Cass-Gottlieb as chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) next year is welcome, as is the appointment of Liza Carver as ACCC enforcement commissioner.

If approved by a majority of the states, they will start in March.

Cass-Gottlieb is a fine appointment. She is widely regarded as the leading practitioner of competition law in Australia. Besides her outstanding skills, she has been adept at understanding the mind of the regulator and persuading clients to adapt their defence accordingly, quite often arriving at outcomes suitable for the defendant and the regulator.

A critical requirement is that the chair is a person of integrity who puts the public interest first. I believe Gina Cass-Gottlieb will do this despite years of being on the big business defence side.

I myself have urged her (and Liza Carver) to join the ACCC for over twenty years because I believe both have this essential attribute as well as the required skills.

Gina Cass-Gottlieb will be the first female chair since the establishment of competition institutions in the mid-1960s.

Interestingly, there has been a recent awakening by competition authorities and the OECD to the existence of gender issues in competition policy.

Read more: Uncomfortable comparisons. Why Rod Sims broke the ACCC record

To take but one example, as everyone knows there has been massive discrimination past and present against women in terms of access to jobs, education, finance, small business opportunities, and so on.

This discrimination is not only inherently objectionable, but also constitutes a substantial restriction to competition in itself.

It will be interesting to see if the new leadership team addresses these issues – at least in their advocacy. I doubt there will be much litigation on this subject.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07B2WB_0dO2lBwR00
Liza Carver, named enforcement commissioner.

Liza Carver is also a very good appointment. In the 1990s, she was an associate commissioner of the ACCC for six years.

Her original background was from the consumer and public interest law community.

Like Gina Cass-Gottlieb, for the last twenty years she has been on the defence side, but I believe she too has the necessary public interest commitment essential for the appointment.

It is also timely to appoint a lawyer as chair.

Many years ago, I used to say that lawyers had an unwarranted monopoly on the chairmanship, as they did in the first twenty years of competition law.

These days I would say the opposite: economists should not have a monopoly and where they are appointed, they need to have a strong feel for legal questions.

Despite what you’ve heard, the ACCC litigated well

Some claim that the appointments have been made because the ACCC has been poor at litigation, citing evidence of a set of recent losses in merger cases. However, the ACCC’s litigation generally across the whole field of competition and consumer law has been effective and successful.

Its recent losses in merger cases are not essentially the fault of a weak litigation team, but rather reflect the fact that the test for substantial lessening of competition introduced in the 1990s has proved problematic.

Read more: Are mergers harming consumers? We won't know if we don't check

The old pre-1990s test that a merger would only be prohibited if it gave rise to dominance had shortcomings. In particular, mergers that clearly would lessen competition – such as those where the number of major competitors was reduced from three to two – generally were left untouched.

But the test had one advantage: it was easy for courts to apply. It focused on the structure of the market at the time. It was not highly forward looking.

The current prohibition on mergers that are likely to “substantially lessen competition” is right in principle, but asks what the state of competition might be a few years after a merger.

Numerous fanciful stories are presented to the courts about how future competition is a real possibility, with the courts placing too much weight on the self-interested evidence of business applicants.

Sims put the public interest first

This problem has been added to by the substantial upskilling of the legal defence establishment compared with times in the 1990s when it was less equipped to deal with new vigorous enforcement of the law.

Claims that the ACCC’s own litigation skills are inadequate pale into insignificance compared with the forces arrayed against them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35pu8N_0dO2lBwR00
Rod Sims, ACCC chair since August 2011.

Outgoing ACCC chair Rod Sims has proposed changes in merger law because of his concerns. One way of fighting off a stronger merger law is to claim it is the regulator’s skills in enforcing the law that are the problem, not the law.

Sims himself has a record of fine achievements across the range of litigation, consumer protection, regulation, market studies and advocacy.

He brought to bear his skills and experience working in government bureaucracy, as a regulator and as a person who spent ten years in the private sector.

He has made a special contribution with his world-first pioneering work on digital platforms, which is being copied around the world.

Sims also had that essential commitment to putting the public interest first, despite enormous pressures from those affected by the application of the law.

Crytocurrencies, cartels among priorities

Looking ahead, there are some challenges for the new ACCC chair: above all, continued vigorous and intelligent day-to-day enforcement of competition and consumer law across the board.

Continuing to make progress on the application of the law to the digital platforms will be especially challenging. The economic analysis needed in this area is essentially new and different from that needed in past litigation and regulation.

Big changes are looming in the financial services sector, including the rise of cryptocurrency and new forms of business like those in the buy now and pay later arena. These require careful handling to protect consumers.

Read more: We allowed Facebook to grow big by worrying about the wrong thing

Recent changes in the law need careful application. Historically there has been some limitation on the reach of cartel law. In former times, certain business practices that brought about the same results as would an agreed cartel were not covered by the law.

These days if there is a “concerted practice” by business that falls short of an agreement to fix prices – but if it has that effect – it is covered by the new law. This will require careful testing.

I do not agree with the view that the ACCC should not advocate for changes in the law nor comment on competition issues.

Speaking up will matter

Without strong ACCC advocacy, most of the good changes in competition law in the past 30 years would not have occurred, including the improved, strong merger law, more sensible provisions about the abuse of market power, criminal sanctions for cartel conduct, unconscionable conduct laws and public support for the Hilmer competition reforms.

In these matters the ACCC has usually started out as a lone voice fighting often loud, hysterical and uninformed opposition from the big end of town, both corporates and lawyers defending their clients.

Many challenges lie ahead for the new chair, but she will find Rod Sims has left the ACCC in excellent shape. We wish her well.

Allan Fels was chair of the ACCC from its inception in 1995 until June 2003.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Related
TheConversationAU

Forget calls for a royal commission into Australia's big media players – this is the inquiry we really need

The deeply partisan report of the Senate Inquiry into Media Diversity, tabled on December 9, is a disappointment. The main report by the Greens and Labor endorsed the campaign by former prime ministers Kevin Rudd and Malcolm Turnbull for a royal commission into media diversity and ownership, which they want to examine the influence of News Corporation and its owner, Rupert Murdoch. The dissenting reports by Coalition senators Andrew Bragg and Sam McMahon opposed any inquiry and recommended the Australian Press Council reform itself and that the ABC be subject to stronger regulation. Among these predictable and largely unhelpful proposals, the report...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Vital Signs: the case against death duties just got stronger

If you are worried about inequality you probably lament the end of death duties. At first in Queensland and then in the rest of the country, Australia became one of the first nations in the world to abolish death duties in the late 1970s. Surely an inheritance tax (that’s what a death duty is) would cut the size of inheritances, reducing the intergenerational transmission of inequality. Actually no, according to a groundbreaking study released on Tuesday by the Productivity Commission. The commission used datasets including tax returns and probate records to look at how much money is passed on in inheritances and gifts and...
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Latest government bid to dictate research directions builds on a decade of failure

The acting minister for education and youth, Stuart Robert, wrote a letter last week to Australian Research Council (ARC) CEO Sue Thomas, listing four demands. These included changes to ARC funding models and an overhaul of the ARC itself. These “expectations” were repackaged for the public in a press release on Tuesday entitled “New direction for the Australian Research Council to help secure Australia’s recovery”. While the media release applies the usual positive political spin, the letter itself – although light on detail – crystallises some concerning matters. These are: a history of confused and often conflicting messaging about what is...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Solar curtailment is emerging as a new challenge to overcome as Australia dashes for rooftop solar

Almost a third of Australia’s estimated ten million households now have solar on the roof. But as the nation moving fastest to produce energy on our homes, we are also encountering teething problems, such as “curtailment” of output. This issue will be one we have to overcome as ever more Australians install solar. Our grids were designed primarily for large fossil fuel power stations transmitting electricity in one direction, while solar households both consume and export power. That means in some conditions, household solar may contribute to spikes in voltage levels outside of the acceptable range, especially as voltage levels are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Allan Fels
Washington Post

JPMorgan fined $200 million for allowing employees to do business on WhatsApp, private devices

Regulators hit JPMorgan Chase with $200 million in fines for violating federal record-keeping laws, including looking the other way while employees conducted business over WhatsApp and personal devices. The Securities and Exchange Commission announced a record $125 million settlement on Friday, citing “longstanding failures” by JPMorgan’s securities arm to keep...
INTERNET
wealthmanagement.com

JPMorgan Bosses Addicted to WhatsApp Fuel $200 Million in Fines

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. executives were supposed to make sure employee communications were archived for regulatory scrutiny. But for years, even the bosses were using their mobile phones to tap out work-related messages -- a practice so pervasive that U.S. authorities dropped the hammer Friday, imposing $200 million in fines.
INTERNET
TheConversationAU

New facility to be built in Victoria to produce mRNA vaccines

A vaccine manufacturing facility will be built in Victoria to produce mRNA vaccines for future possible pandemics under an in-principle agreement between the federal government, the state government and global mRNA company Moderna. This would increase Australia’s preparedness by providing priority access to vaccines, research and development, clinical trials and global supply chains. Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce the yet-to-be-finalised deal on Tuesday. The government says it means that in a pandemic 100 million mRNA vaccines could be produced in Australia annually, starting from 2024. There would also be priority access to non-pandemic respiratory mRNA vaccines, including potential seasonal flu vaccines...
INDUSTRY
American Banker

JPMorgan set to pay $200 million fine over lax staff monitoring

JPMorgan Chase is preparing to pay roughly $200 million to resolve U.S. regulatory investigations into lapses over monitoring employee communications. A settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission could be reached before year-end, according to people familiar with the matter, although the figure is preliminary and could change. SEC commissioners have yet to vote on resolving the matter, one of the people said.
BUSINESS
#Business Opportunities#Public Interest#Aap#Cass Gottlieb#Oecd
TheConversationAU

It's legal to buy over-the-counter cannabis in Australia – but it's still a long way from your local chemist

Since early 2021, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has allowed the sale of low-dose cannabidiol (CBD) preparations over the counter at Australian pharmacies. But you won’t find any at your local chemist. The situation is different overseas. In the United States, although not approved at a federal level, it is possible to buy over-the-counter products such as sweets containing CBD in several states. In the United Kingdom, low-dose CBD oil can be sold as a dietary supplement, but not a medicine. CBD is a chemical found in the cannabis plant. Like tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), also found in cannabis, it does have psychoactive...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Australia's shortage of diesel additive Adblue is serious, but we can stop it going critical

Australia is going through another supply chain crisis. Stocks of AdBlue, an exhaust fluid used in newer diesel cars and trucks to reduce pollution, is getting dangerously low. The culprit is a shortage of synthesised urea, an ingredient which local AdBlue makers import mostly from Russia and China. It has uses from plywood to cosmetics and fertilisers. High demand, particularly from farmers, has led to a global supply shortage. In July, Chinese urea makers began restricting exports in response to fluctuations in the local market. International prices soared 50% between September and October, but that was not enough to stabilise supply...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Futu says it has not received any notice from Chinese regulators that may hurt its business

Futu Holdings Ltd. , the Hong Kong-based digitized brokerage company, said Friday it has not received any notice from Chinese regulators that is expected to have an adverse effect on its business or finances. The company made the comment in a statement released in response to media speculation. "The company has been operating steadily and will continue to serve existing and new clients," Futu said. It added that in addition to complying with the same regulations as other brokers with the same type of licenses, it has become aware that certain individuals and institutions have been "spreading false or fake information about Futu on social media with the purpose of profiting from short-selling." The company said it has gathered and passed on relevant information to the regulators. Futu stock was down 11.7% premarket and has fallen 18% in the year through Thursday's close, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
Australia
TheConversationAU

International student numbers hit record highs in Canada, UK and US as falls continue in Australia and NZ

International students are heading to Canada, the UK and the US in record numbers despite the pandemic, new research by the Mitchell Institute at Victoria University shows. But Australia and New Zealand continue to experience a dramatic drop in new international students. Our report, Student, interrupted: international education and the pandemic, examined five major destinations for international students: Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US. We found the first waves of the pandemic caused a large fall in new international students. But countries that have opened to international students have rebounded strongly. The research reveals a complex situation where the pandemic...
WORLD
BBC

HSBC fined £64m for anti-money laundering failings

Banking giant HSBC has been fined £63.9m by the UK's financial regulator for "unacceptable failings" of its anti-money laundering systems. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said weaknesses in HSBC's financial crime safeguards had been highlighted several times before action was taken. The bank has not disputed the findings and...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Over 300,000 New Zealanders owe more than they own – is this a problem?

New Zealanders, like many of their developed country counterparts, have built up significant debts in recent decades. There are differing views, however, on whether this constitutes a problem. For some, indebtedness indicates a precarious situation – often described as being “underwater” – in which a person is unable to match their expenses to their income. For others, it represents investment: a temporary borrowing in order to be able to earn more in future. To investigate this, we used data from the net worth module attached to the Household Economic Survey in 2014–15 and 2017–18. This provides information about individuals in “negative net...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

NZ report card 2021: from COVID to housing and happiness, it was a tale of two countries

As school and university students ponder their end-of-year results, it’s only fair we cast a critical eye over the country, too. Using international and domestic indices and figures, it’s possible to get an idea of how well – or poorly – New Zealand has done in 2021. It’s not definitive or exhaustive, of course, but it might help provide a bit of perspective after what has been, most people will surely agree, a trying and tiring year of social, political and economic self-analysis. The global good news When it came to being corruption-free, New Zealand was equal top of the class (with Denmark),...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pymnts

'Failings' in HSBC Bank’s AML System Lead to $84M Fine

The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined HSBC Bank £63,946,800 ($84.7 million) for “failings” in its anti-money laundering (AML) system. The FCA reported the fine on its website on Friday (Dec. 17), saying that while HSBC used automated processes to monitor possible financial crime, the authority found “serious weaknesses” over an eight-year period between 2010 and 2018.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Mother ‘heartbroken’ after regulator wins landfill site appeal

A mother says she is “heartbroken” after a regulator won a legal challenge over a Staffordshire landfill site she accused of emitting noxious gases that risk shortening her son’s life.Rebecca Currie, who lives near Walleys Quarry in Silverdale, Newcastle-under-Lyme took legal action against the Environment Agency on behalf of five-year-old Mathew Richards due to concerns over his health.Lawyers representing Mathew said there is a “public health emergency” in the vicinity of the quarry, arguing that hydrogen sulphide emissions are affecting “hundreds and probably thousands of local people”.The High Court was told in August that Mathew is a vulnerable child,...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public.

