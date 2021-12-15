ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why It May Be Time to Turn to Value Investing

By Patrick Villanova
SmartAsset
SmartAsset
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Auqa1_0dO2hzmF00

The era of easy money is coming to a close and value investing may be due for a comeback. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its plan to cool off red hot inflation by curtailing monthly bond purchases by March and raising short-term interest rates as many as three times next year. The central bank has kept interest rates near zero since March 2020 to stimulate the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and has purchased billions in bonds each month to ensure money continues to circulate the economy.

A financial advisor can help you plan for the present and future. Find a trusted advisor today .

Wednesday’s announcement signals a significant shift in monetary policy that will reverberate throughout the stock market. Rising interest rates in 2022 doesn’t mean investors should expect an imminent market collapse, but it should lead to a renewed emphasis on company fundamentals and value investing, according to Deutsche Bank’s Luke Templeman.

“The end of stimulus is certain to slow the money flow into equity markets. And if rising interest rates push bond yields higher, investors will have options elsewhere in bond markets and other rate-sensitive investments that have been ignored in recent years,” Templeman wrote in the company’s top themes for 2022. “As investments aside from equities become more appealing, frustrated active asset managers may finally witness the return of fundamental investing.”

What Is Value Investing?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13U7J4_0dO2hzmF00

Value investing is a strategy based on finding undervalued companies that trade at a price lower than what their underlying fundamentals would suggest. Using fundamental analysis , value investors consider the assets, liabilities, cash flow and other factors of companies to assess their intrinsic value. Value investors seek out the stocks that are deemed to be undervalued by the market.

This strategy is often pitted against growth investing , which seeks stocks with the potential to outperform the broader market. While Warren Buffet is considered the world’s preeminent value investor, growth investing has largely outpaced its counterpart over the last decade. In fact, the S&P 500 Value index has lagged behind the S&P 500 Growth index by nearly seven percentage points over the last 10 years.

So why does Deutsche Bank see value potentially rebounding in 2022? The answer may lie in the rising interest rates.

Loose Fiscal Policies Set to Tighten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HkEhi_0dO2hzmF00

Value stocks haven’t just been outpaced by growth stocks over the last decade, but by the market as a whole. While the S&P 500 Value index has a 10-year annualized return of 10.56%, the S&P 500 as whole has produced an annualized return of 14.35% in the same timespan.

Templeman points to the low interest rate environment as a prime reason for this disparity.

“The reason for the underperformance of ‘value’ is not simply explained by the outperformance of technology ‘growth’ stocks. It is also because the financial crisis catalysed the era of super-cheap money,” Templeman wrote. “A significant proportion of this poured into equity markets, much through passive funds which bought the index. As a result, all stocks began to move in similar ways regardless of the profitability of the underlying companies.”

The target federal funds rate , a range for short-term interest rates set by the Federal Reserve, has spent a large portion of the last 12 years near zero.

In December 2008, the Federal Reserve dropped interest rates to near zero and kept them there throughout the recovery from the global financial crisis. It wasn’t until December 2015 when the Federal Open Market Committee hiked the target federal funds rate above the 0% to .25% range for the first time since December 2008. During this time, the Federal Reserve also expanded its purchase of longer-term securities in an effort to bring down longer-term interest rates and increase economic activity.

While the target rate steadily rose in subsequent years and reached 2.25-2.50% in late 2018, the low-interest environment returned at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Federal Reserve slashed rates twice in March 2020 in response to the economic turmoil the pandemic unleashed, dropping the target federal funds rate back between 0% and .25%. It’s remained near zero since then.

But interest rates are poised to rise once again, as federal officials look for ways to combat historically high inflation . Consumer prices were 6.8% higher in November than they were a year earlier, the largest 12-month difference that’s been recorded since June 1982. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve projected it could raise rates three times in 2022, followed by two rate hikes each in 2023 and 2024. The central bank also announced it would reduce its monthly bond buying twice as fast as it initially planned.

What does this all mean for investors? They may want to adopt a value-based approach, Templeman wrote.

“In 2022, as equity markets lose the flood of money that has propped up all stocks over the last decade, investors may be forced to become more discerning,” he wrote. “None of this means overall equity markets will crash. Rather, it may lead to a reordering within equity markets as we witness the return of fundamental value investing.”

Bottom Line

For years, the stock market has benefitted from an “easy” money policy adopted by the Federal Reserve in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, Deutsche Bank’s Luke Templeman wrote. But with both interest rates expected to rise and government stimulus poised to subside in 2022, Templeman said fundamental value investors may see a resurgence.

Tips for Investing in Stocks
  • Consider talking with a professional about your investing objectives and time horizon. A financial advisor who manages assets can design an asset allocation to fit your needs. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors in your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
  • Understanding the difference between short- and long-term capital gains is critical when investing in stocks. Assets that are sold less than a year after they are purchased are subject to the short-term rate and taxed as ordinary income. However, assets that are held for more than a year before they’re sold are subject to the lower long-term capital gains rate, saving you money at tax time. SmartAsset’s Capital Gains Calculator can help you estimate your potential tax bill.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Nattakorn Maneerat, ©iStock.com/shironosov, ©iStock.com/traveler1116

The post Why It May Be Time to Turn to Value Investing appeared first on SmartAsset Blog .

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Looking for Value? Why It Might Be Time to Try ZIM

Value investing is always a very popular strategy, and for good reason. After all, who doesn’t want to find stocks that have low PEs, solid outlooks, and decent dividends?. Fortunately for investors looking for this combination, we have identified a strong candidate which may be an impressive value; ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Short Term Interest Rates#Value Investing#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Motley Fool

These 2 Dow Stocks Smacked Down the Market Friday

Markets were generally lower, led by the Dow. Goldman Sachs cost the Dow more than 100 points. Home Depot was also a big loser. Friday was a poor end to an up-and-down week on Wall Street. Investors didn't seem comfortable heading into the height of holiday season with uncertainties about the COVID-19 pandemic, monetary policy, and the broader global economy on their minds. As a result, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) posted substantial losses, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) managed to finish close to unchanged.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

The 7 Best Bond Funds for Retirement Savers in 2022

With so many macroeconomic issues in the air as we enter 2022, there's no singular blueprint for how to invest in the new year. Thus, the best bond funds for 2022 could look very different from one investor to the next depending on their goals, account and risk tolerance. For...
MARKETS
Reuters

Wall Street weighed down by economy-sensitive cyclical stocks

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday, weighed down by cyclical stocks linked closely to the economy, as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster. An announcement from the Fed this week signaling three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end...
STOCKS
Reuters

Nasdaq ends sharply lower as investors dump growth stocks

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors away from Big Tech and toward more economically sensitive sectors. Nvidia (NVDA.O) Apple (AAPL.O) Microsoft (MSFT.O), Amazon (AMZN.O) and Tesla (TSLA.O) all tumbled, hitting...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's How the Stock Market Could Turn $1,000 Into $56.3 Million

Figuring out how you might amass a significant sum of money all boils down to some math. The key factors are how much you can invest, how long you'll be investing, and how fast your money will grow. You may be surprised at what's possible. Most of us would love...
STOCKS
SmartAsset

New ETF Adds Steady Stream of Income to Your Portfolio

Investors looking to add an income boost to their portfolios now have a new option. John Hancock Investment Management announced this week the launch of its Preferred Income ETF (JHPI), an exchange-traded fund that invests 80% of its assets into … Continue reading → The post New ETF Adds Steady Stream of Income to Your Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
SmartAsset

SmartAsset

1K+
Followers
238
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

SmartAsset’s editorial mission is to provide the web’s best personal finance news and insights. This includes original data-driven journalism that analyzes economic trends; news coverage of legislation, retirement strategies, and finance; and informative articles on financial planning and investing topics.

 https://smartasset.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy